The Cuban Government exclusively hands over the administration of a key to a Canadian hotel company

The Canadian chain Blue Diamond Resorts, with 21 hotels in Cuba, will exclusively manage the entire tourist area of ​​Cayo Largo del Surclose to the Isle of Youth, from the high season of winter 2022-2023.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the administration of the key will be jointly with the Cuban state company Gran Caribe and will involve the management of the hotel and non-hotel facilities of the islet, which has 1,348 rooms, and in which the authorities of the Island want to get an increase in foreign tourism.

Miguel García, director of communication for Blue Diamond Resorts, which manages brands such as Memories, Royalton and Starfish in Cuban territory, made the announcement of the agreement during the International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2022, which takes place in Varadero.

“For Blue Diamond it will be a far-reaching project and a unique experience, since we are talking about the almost comprehensive management of a tourist destination with all its facilities”Garcia said, quoted by the official site Cubadebate.

According to the official, the purpose of the Canadian hotel company is to “rebirth” this place on the southern coast of Cuba and insert it into international markets.

In Cayo Largo del Sur, work will be done to expand the airport to establish new air connections, as well as to increase services and offers, especially in the Marina Marlin, one of its main attractions, and to dredge the hotel beaches to sand dumping, officials said.

Blue Diamond, founded in 2010, is considered the fastest growing hotel group in the Caribbeanand has facilities in Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Costa Rica, Barbados, Tobago and Granada, although none of them have as many hotels as Cuba.

So far it manages 15,500 rooms in ten countries.