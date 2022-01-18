The Cuban “miracle” against Covid

by Grazia Labate

Last spring Cuba became the smallest country in the world to successfully develop and manufacture its own Covid vaccines. Since then, its well-equipped, albeit lacking, universal health service in drugs and equipment, has launched a very incisive and rapid vaccination campaign, also vaccinating 2-year-old children (all vaccinations on the island are voluntary)

Cuba is an archipelago of nearly 12 million inhabitants, immersed in a complex geopolitical region. During the current Covid-19 crisis, the small Caribbean country, often represented as that of the “Castro regime”, has once again shown its capabilities.

We remember the international solidarity towards our country of the 53 staff members (health workers and administrative staff) who arrived in Lombardy on March 22, 2020. Those doctors who had participated in the fight against the Ebola virus in Africa in 2014, as well as in Latin America with Operación Milagro. Cuban-backed missions around the world continue in the midst of the current health crisis.

If Cuba can “export” its doctors in this way, it is because they are internationally recognized. The contribution of Cuban epidemiologists and virologists was particularly instrumental in the fight against the cholera epidemic in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, for example. Cuban researchers are also collaborating with their Chinese counterparts to develop a treatment for Covid-19. called “Interferon Alpha-2b Recombinant” (which has been used in Cuba for several years against other diseases).

Several French overseas departments geographically close to Cuba have already agreed to receive medical assistance from Havana, as have various other countries in the region such as Jamaica, Suriname, Grenada and Nicaragua.

Some accuse the Cuban government of taking advantage of the situation to obtain contracts, money and other benefits (as do many other countries at different levels), while others argue that to take Cuba’s international efforts as mere opportunism to avoid total isolation is to ignore the Cuban Revolution and its principles.

Whatever the opinions, the island has activated all the possibilities of its health system, both national and foreign, to face the pandemic crisis.

The Cuban population is well prepared for what awaits them on its territory. They know that the sneaky virus is present on the island, with several dozen cases being detected every day.

Having been the first with “imported” cases, Cubans have understood well the decisions of their government to close the borders of the country, which largely depends on tourism, an industry that has brought Cuba more than 3 billion dollars in profits in the 2019.

The tourists still present on the island have been quarantined. President Díaz Canel it had also decided to close schools for a month, stating that it was the families’ responsibility to ensure that the children remained safe in their homes. He also insisted on the need to respect social distancing, the use of masks, even in the lines that Cubans know all too well, especially in front of state shops.

Numerous information was disseminated through official channels on the transmission of Covid-19 and on the means to be put in place to prevent its spread. Everyone can thus measure the role they must play in the war against this invisible and changing enemy.

Citizens and cuentapropistas (Cubans who work independently) became tailors and make cloth masks because supplies of surgical masks were insufficient. Residents practice social distancing for fear of a possible lockdown.

The Cuban population understands the gravity of the situation, even if fears of a food crisis are strong due to the heavy impositions of the US embargo.

This is an unprecedented crisis for many people on this planet, but Cubans are used to living with violent upheaval, caused by the ravages of a hurricane or by the financial and political blockade imposed by the United States, which had been further strengthened by Donald Trump when he was in power and what time we look forward to the president Biden loosen.

There is therefore no risk of seeing them fighting in supermarkets for a few rolls of toilet paper, since they have lived together for decades with a booklet (the “libreta”) for supplies and live daily shortages of all kinds. Cubans can study medicine for free (just like foreign students at ELAM, Latin American School of Medicine) and enjoy a more than respectable rate of doctors per capita, but they don’t always have access to basic medicine due to US extraterritorial laws.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, chaired by the former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, has just called for an easing of the restrictions and sanctions in place against Cuba, in order to help the island develop treatments for the disease.

Cuba is often talked about little besides its ongoing conflict with the United States, its relations with major European powers such as Italy and France, and is often perceived only through stereotypes: the inevitable triad of “rum, cigars, Che” .

The general Máximo Gómez, a key figure in Cuba’s 19th-century wars of independence against Spain, once said, “The Cubans either reach the target, or they overtake it.”

A century and a half later, the aphorism turns out to be true. This island struggling to keep the lights on has now vaccinated nearly all of its citizens against Covid-19 more than any other major nation in the world.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported in a beautiful article of 13 January last the surprising situation of this small island fighting the pandemic, in the presence of the giants of that part of the world, rich in vaccines, technologies, drugs and quantities. other, and grappling with the ideologues of non-vaccination, of non-treatment, of ascientist madness.

More than 90% of the population was vaccinated with at least one dose of the Cuban-made vaccine, while 83% were fully inoculated. Of the countries with a population of over one million, only the UAE has a stronger vaccination record. John Kirk, Emeritus Professor of Latin American Studies at Dalhousie University, Canada, said “The idea that Cuba, with some 12 million people and a limited income, could be a biotech powerhouse, may be incomprehensible to someone who works at Pfizer, or in the rich West, but for Cuba it is possible “.

Like most Latin American countries, Cuba knew it would have a hard time buying vaccines on the international market. Then in March 2020, with currency reserves plummeting due to lost tourism revenue and harsh new US sanctions, the island’s scientists got to work preparing the Soberana-02 vaccine.

The bet paid off: last spring Cuba became the smallest country in the world to successfully develop and produce its Covid vaccines. Since then, its well-equipped, albeit lacking, universal health service in drugs and equipment, has launched a very incisive and rapid vaccination campaign, also vaccinating 2-year-old children (all vaccinations on the island are voluntary).

Soberana vaccines are more than 90% effective, according to clinical studies conducted last spring from Cuba. Successful launch drove infection rates from the highest in the Western Hemisphere last summer to their lowest levels today. .

Last August the island reported hundreds of Covid deaths per week; last week there were three.

The vaccine’s success is all the more surprising when compared with the precarious state of the health service in other areas. “Since the revolution of 1959, Cubans have embarked on these great crusades that appear quixotic but often successful,” he said. Gregory Biniowsky, a lawyer based in Havana.

A prime example, Biniowsky said, was Fidel Castro’s dream to invest a billion dollars in biotechnology after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, “and here we are now … where these fruits of biotech investments are saving lives.”

“As a nation there is a tendency to get really good at big things and terrible in everyday things,” he said. Hal Klepak, emeritus professor of history and strategy at the Royal Military College of Canada.

“The idea of ​​electrifying the country (in less than a decade), abolishing illiteracy in 2.5 years and medical internationalism: they were all schemes that seemed crazy. Yet they did it”.

Today Cuba sends tens of thousands of doctors and nurses to carry out humanitarian activities abroad, but cannot grow enough potatoes for the population.

Cuba’s highly centralized state planning system – one of the last in the world – explains this paradox in some way. “In capitalism you tend to have, even with very few things, someone to fill the market,” Klepak said. “The difference with Cuba is that for the (cheaper) decision-making process there is no one but the state.”

After recording fewer than 100 cases per day for weeks, infection rates are now on the rise due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Cuban scientists are working hard to update their vaccine against the variant, among them there is also our very talented researcher Fabrizio Chiodo, a graduate in chemistry and pharmaceutical technologies as well as a researcher at the CNR of Pozzuoli, who since 2014 has collaborated with the Cuban research center that has started testing public anti-Covid vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Cuban ministry of public health has accelerated its recall campaign and aims to give almost the entire population an extra dose of the vaccine this month. The common feeling is very strong either everyone is saved or no one is saved alone.

