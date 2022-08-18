News

The Cuban passport improves its ranking in the world!

What is the true value of the Cuban passport? They have just updated the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, according to studies by the firm Henley & Partners, and the Cuban passport is one of the weakest in the Americas. How many countries can you travel to without visas from Cuba?

The Japanese passport continues to lead the world, as the strongest in the world. If you have a document of this type, Japanese, you will be able to enter 193 countries without the need for a visa. But only one more country than Singapore and South Korea, the second in the list. Asia dominates the top positions.

The passports of Germany and Spain are the “best” in Europe as they allow visa-free access to 190 nations and are in third position in the ranking. The American passport is in 186th place, in seventh place, and allows visa-free entry to 186 countries in the world. Nothing bad.

According to this information, the first Latin American nation in the ranking is Chile, with a passport that allows access to 174 countries without visas, also one of the best in the world, in 16th place. It is followed by powerful countries in the area such as Argentina and Brazil. , in 19th place with access to 170 nations.

CUBAN PASSPORT, THE WEAKEST IN LATIN AMERICA

The least powerful passport in Latin America, according to this ranking, is the Cuban one, with entry permission, without a visa to 65 countries. But he improved three places from last year. In 2021, the island’s document was ranked 85th in the world, but currently it is 82nd. Without a doubt, Nicaragua’s opening to the Cubans helped it improve positions.

Historically, its best position has been 66th place, in 2013. Currently, Cuba, in 82nd place on the list, has visa-free entry to 65 nations, we will tell you a few, according to this website: Russia, Serbia, Belarus, Barbados, Indonesia, Malaysia , Singapore, Guyana, among many others, mostly from Africa and Asia.

