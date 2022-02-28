The Cuban regime again prevents Anamely Ramos from flying from the US to the Island

Cuban art teacher and curator Anamely Ramos was prevented for the second time this month from returning to Cubaafter American Airlines informed her that the Cuban regime vetoed her from the list of passengers that that airline sent to Havana hours before the flight.

The activist also denounced the new sanction in a direct from Miami after going to the International Airport of that city on Sunday morning, after rescheduling her flight with the same airline in which she tried to board unsuccessfully on February 16.

Ramos showed during his speech the document received by the aeronautical company from Havana where his entry is vetoed to the Island, of which he obtained a copy.

“They are proof that Cuba is the one that is not admitting me. And since Cuba is denying it and is not making a statement, I needed to have a copy of the notification”he pointed.

The document is called “Notification to airlines of inadmissible passengers in national territory” and is signed by Lieutenant Colonel Néstor Morera, Anamely said.

Ramos received a call on Saturday night from Virginia Sánchez, who attends Intergovernmental Relations for American Airlines, who announced that they had already received the message from Havana that she was not going to be admitted into Cuban territory.

“Despite this, I decided to go to the airport,” he said. There he had a meeting with American Airlines officials, who reiterated that the procedure that affects her is an existing protocol and that is in force with all countries.

“They wouldn’t have given it to me if I hadn’t insisted (…) because it has to do with how defenseless we are”he stressed, referring to the campaign he has been holding since February 16 and in which he has claimed his right to return to his country.

Ramos is in the US as a tourist, with a visa that expires in April. His residence on the Island is valid. If she continues to be stranded, she would be forced to apply for asylum, something she has said she will not do.

Since Ramos was prevented from returning to Cuba, she has held several days of protest in public areas of Miami and led marches in which he has shown the impunity enjoyed by the Cuban regime to expatriate people despite international law and even logic.

“The first violation of the human right to return is going to bring about the violation of other rights that have to do with me, such as the fact that I do not have a home in this country, I do not have a residence, I am going to be left in a situation of imminent illegality and that is what I am Throwing away Cuba, American, and the US is going to keep that problem. (…) Therefore, it is a US immigration problem, because I am here,” he said on Saturday.

“Cuba is doing this because they want to silence all the uncomfortable voices (…) and they want to do it with impunity”he underlined.

“This is unprecedented in the world. Only a dictatorship like Cuba does something like this,” he said.

Ramos, a member of the San Isidro Movement (MSI) and part of the sit-in at its headquarters in Havana at the end of 2020, left the island in January 2021 to continue his doctoral studies in Anthropology at the Universidad Iberoamericana (IBERO) in Mexico. .

He also attended the inauguration of an exhibition of contemporary art from Cuba and Venezuela at the Museum of the Organization of American States (OAS), organized by the Victims of Communism Foundation, and since then he has participated in demonstrations to demand the freedom of the Cuban political prisoners.