The Cuban regime baits the US: ‘there is a renewed hope of reconciliation’

The permanent representative of the Cuban Government to the United Nations (UN) said that Havana has “a renewed hope of reconciliation” with Washingtonaccording to the official Prensa Latina.

“(The government of) Cuba is more than willing to sit down and open a dialogue with the United States to foster mutually beneficial ties,” Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso said during a meeting with students from the Quinnipiac University School of Business, in the state of Connecticut.

In a speech titled “The Winds of Change,” the regime official spoke of “the possibility of establishing a peaceful and prosperous economic association with the United States“.

“There are many things that unite us and can benefit both parties”, he added in a speech in which described the Washington embargo as “the main obstacle to Cuba’s development” and of “the siege of the Government of the United States against Cuba”.

Pedroso also complained of “financial persecution” and the inclusion of the regime in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Cuban diplomat referred to “advances” in Cuba-United States relations after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations during the Administration of Barack Obama.

Precisely, Obama’s main adviser, Ben Rhodes, questioned the current president of the White House for not reverse Donald Trump’s harsh policy regarding the regime in Havana.

Rhodes, who served as Obama’s deputy national security adviser, participated in the podcast. conspiracyland of Yahoo News on Wednesday and said he was “disappointed” with the Biden’s policy regarding Cuba.

“The Cuban government made an agreement with me based on the idea that they could trust us to keep our agreement,” Rhodes said in the interview.

According to Rhodes, he agrees that it was Trump who initially reversed Obama’s policy of normalizing relations with Havana, “but then Biden doubles down on those policies.”

As a result of these statements, The Government of Joe Biden clarified on Wednesday that its policy towards Cuba is different from that of the thaw of the Barack Obama Administration (2009-2017), and argued that this is due to the repression of the Cuban regime.

“On Cuba, our policy is based on the aspirations of the Cuban people for more freedom and more democracy”said the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, at a press conference.

The spokesman for US diplomacy gave as an example the response of the Cuban authorities to the peaceful demonstrations of July 2021, which were quelled “with repression, arrests and imprisonment throughout the island.”

“This is just one example of the repression that we have been seeing by the Cuban regime“Price said.

However, the official claimed that The Biden Administration has also “taken steps” to benefit the Cuban population.

remembered that In May, the reestablishment of flights from the United States to Cuban cities beyond Havana was announced.. He also said that reunification programs for separated families have been carried out between Cuba and Florida, and that the staff of the US Embassy in Havana has been expanded to expedite the issuance of visas.