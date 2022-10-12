The Cuban regime escalates its lies and uses weapons seized in Kosovo as ‘evidence’ of terrorism

The Cuban regime spokesman Humberto López resorted to one photograph of weapons confiscated during the Balkan War to show it as evidence of alleged terrorist actions in Cuba and of a military invasion planled by exiles in the United States, in another episode of an attack on dissent on television and public intimidation of participants in popular protests.

In the so-called “Complaint Segment” in the Star News last Saturday and, as its presenter promised in a previous edition, a second material with testimony of the young Mayelín Rodríguez Prado, arrested for recording the protests of last August 18 and 19 in Nuevitas, Camagüey.

Lopez also showed videos of self-incrimination of two other protesters from Nuevitas, who say before the State Security cameras that they have been in contact with leaders of the so-called People’s Self-Defense Forces (ADP), an organization to which the official newspaper Granma recently accused of preparing and financing terrorist acts.

In a part where Rodríguez Prado talks about supposed plans of “intervention at various points” in Cuba and of images received of “guns and all kinds of weapons”the presenter made use of an image that, in reality, corresponds to weapons seized from the Kosovo Liberation Army in 1999, as shown by Wikipedia.

It is usual that in this type of official programs to discredit the opposition, testimonies extracted from detainees are used as the only evidence to support the accusations. That this time Humberto López falsifies an image is another escalation in the repressive machinery from the state mediawhich matches a wave of demonstrations unleashed on September 29.

The spokesman himself resorted to the current Penal Code to threaten those who take to the streets to express discontent with government policies and hold the authorities accountable.

In the past week, the independent lawyer Julio Ferrer Tamayo exhorted the directors of Cuban Television not to “continue giving him space on the Star Newsto Humberto Lopezso that it stops using that state medium “in the materialization of its obviously careerist purposes.”

“The media and journalists cannot make value judgments when it comes to news related to a criminal act and they should limit themselves exclusively to the fact, without communicating anything that has not been narrated in the first one resulting in a proven final judgment,” said Ferrer Tamayo on his Facebook profile, referring to the appearances in which López accuses detainees and members of civil society without evidence, or issues self-incriminating statements, obtained in interrogations by State Security, often under duress..

For the also member of Cubalex, the spokesman of the regime incurs several violations of journalistic ethics and the honor of people when in his appearances on state television he qualifies individuals subject to a criminal process still pending as “murderers, rapists, aberrated, indecent, unscrupulous, vandal. Unfortunately, many political and government authorities have also incurred in these (qualifications) including the president of the nation,” he recalled.

Similarly, the independent lawyer wondered under under which legal precept the authorities provide Humberto López with audiovisual materials with the statements of the accused for him to make them public on national television.

Lastly, he stressed that the statements made by spokesman López are not true when he threatens the protesters with the severe application by the courts of various articles of the new Penal Code, such as “public disorder,” because this new regulation comes into effective as of December 1 of the current year.

“Retroactivity in criminal law is only applicable when it favors the accused and this is not the case,” warned Ferrer Tamayo.

More than 60 protests have been registered in Cuba since last September 29. This Monday night, Cubans took to the streets amid blackouts in towns such as Bejucal and Güines, Mayabeque; Caibarien, Villa Clara; Versalles, Matanzas, Edén, in Camagüey, among others, according to several users on social networks.