The Cuban regime expels from the country the priest David Pantaleón, superior of the Jesuits on the Island

The priest David Pantaleón, superior of the Jesuits in Cuba, would have been expelled from the Island because of his frequent statements in favor of independent Cuban civil society and his criticism of the regime.

According to the nun Sister Ariagna Brito Rodríguez, of the order of the Sisters of Charity of Cardinal Sancha on the island, the priest was dismissed in “an emotional and nostalgic Eucharist, thanking God for the gift of the presence in Cuba of the Father David Pantaleon”.

In a publication on her Facebook wall, which she accompanied with several photos of last Sunday’s religious liturgy, which Pantaleón attended, the nun stressed: “We regret that the Cuban government, using its powers of dictatorial power, without principles or values, forces you to leave the country: they fear the truth, they fear the face of good and getting rid of what bothers them is their only way proceeding of”.

“This shouldn’t happen. Those who must leave the country are those who use power to live as kings, at the expense of a slave people, punished, flogged and forced to flee “ended.

The EFE agency in Cuba, citing an unnamed source, stated that At the beginning of 2022, Havana had informed the priest that it would not renew his residence permitannual and valid for the calendar year.

According to the same source, subsequent attempts by the superior of the Jesuits to obtain the permit were unsuccessful, so Pantaleón left Cuba temporarily, to return shortly after with a three-month visa, which expired this September.

The religious was among the more than 200 Cuban priests and laity who asked the regime in November 2020 to avoid “a fatal outcome in San Isidro”, as a result of the hunger strike of several members of the San Isidro Movement. in protest against the repression of the regime, who were under siege by the regime’s police apparatus in the home of artivist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara.

In an open letter, they indicated that “we are all convinced that harassment, whether coordinated or permitted by law enforcement officials, is not a solution” and they wished for “a Homeland in which one can think differently and express it.”

“It hurts us that the repudiation rallies (both live and through social networks) seem to increase their presence and intensity, when they should be buried forever in the history of the country”they lamented.

Later, through his Facebook wall, Pantaleón condemned that the repressive operation around the house of the planted prevented access to the place of a nun.

“The nun just wanted to give a little religious assistance in the face of the serious death threat of those who have been on hunger and thirst strike for several days. She was there with no flag other than compassion for those who suffer, she was there driven by her faith, for her Christian vocation. She wanted to convey consolation and hope to her with her sole and fragile presence as a consecrated woman. But they did not let her get close. They forbade her to enter,” she condemned.

“Even in the cell of a confessed criminal, anywhere in the world, the visit of the one who brings the breath of faith is allowed. Even prisoners sentenced to death retain those rights,” he said.

“All this hurts us. We cannot close our eyes and look the other way. It’s not just about who’s right or wrong. It is not about left or right ideologies. It is about things as simple as the right to live, to express what one thinks, to dialogue differences without ‘demonizing’ the opposite, to respect the dignity of all. And in this particular case it is the right (even out of human compassion) to religious assistance in times of danger,” he added.

Pantaleón was also a columnist for the Cuban Catholic publication Christian life, which is distributed in the Catholic temples of Cuba. Through this medium, he criticized the situation that Cubans are experiencing.