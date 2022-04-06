The Cuban regime includes judges in its list of professionals with restrictions to leave the country

Cuban judges have joined the list of people who have restricted the right to travel outside the countryin which doctors enter as soon as they graduate and professionals from other sectors that the Government considers key to its interests.

Hereinafter, Cuban magistrates will have to request authorization to leave the island for personal reasons, and even after requesting removal from the Cuban judicial system, the restriction may be maintained for five years.

This information, which has generated discomfort among Cuban magistrates, was confirmed to DIARIO DE CUBA, on condition of anonymity, by three judges who work in Cienfuegos (one) and Havana (two).

The measure, which has not yet been issued in writing, was reported in meetings with presidents and vice presidents of provincial courts.

In said meetings, it would have been said that the list of personnel with travel restrictions within the Cuban judicial system, adding the names of all judges who are active at this time and certain officials. This list is delivered to Ministry of Labor and Social Securitywhich has the names of all the workers with limitations to leave the country and is in charge of entering them into a database to which the Department of Emigration and Foreigners of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT).

Until now, the restriction weighed on the presidents and vice presidents of courts, and on the prosecutors and the staff who worked in the prosecutor’s offices.

In the case of prosecutors and prosecutor’s office workers, although they may have an ordinary passport, there is control over who has it, since when and for what, a former official from a Havana prosecutor’s office explains to DIARIO DE CUBA.

“When I started working there, I already had a passport. When they prepare the documents for your file, you have to fill out several forms in the Human Resources Department. One of the questions was if he had a passport, since when did he have it and why did he have it?“, bill.

“They didn’t tell me that I couldn’t have it or that I couldn’t travel,” he clarifies. “Simply, restrict workers who have a passport or the ability to travel. There you realize that it is not only the prosecutors who have restrictions on leaving the country. I was one more worker of the Prosecutor’s Office, but, even so, they have a surveillance on all the people who have the possibility of traveling or who have the documents to travel.

Havana, Matanzas and Villa Clara would be the three Cuban provinces where there have been more judges leaving the country During the last months. Lawyers who defended the 11J protesters and offered their testimonies to DIARIO DE CUBA, said that at least two magistrates from Villa Clara had left suddenly, in the middle of the trials, presumably to avoid being part of the injustices and arbitrariness that have been committed against the accused.

They would be judges Yoana Espinosa Rodríguez and Alejandro Hernández Santos, whom DIARIO DE CUBA has tried to contact unsuccessfully.

The measure taken by the Cuban regime to restrict travel abroad to all judges It would come to corroborate the suspicion that many would have the intention of leaving the country.

The recent news that former regime prosecutor Liomarys Vara Fuentes had obtained political asylum in the United States it could stimulate the departure of other judicial system workers from the Island with the same objective.

Cuban judges thus join health professionals, scientists and other workers in key positions who have their right to travel limited by the regime with the justification of retaining the qualified labor force within the country.

The measure of restrict the right to leave Cuba It is also used as a punishment against opponents, activists and independent journalists. To these, the State Security gives them the adjective “regulated”.