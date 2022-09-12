The Cuban singer-songwriter Carlos Varela presents his work ‘The silent cry’ in Valencia, a complaint against youth harassment

Carlos Valera, one of the most outstanding singer-songwriters of the Cuban Nueva Trova, will present in Valencia, on Friday, September 23, some of his new compositions and the songs from his latest work ‘El Grito Mudo’, which he recorded to denounce the harassment that young people suffer.

Varela is the author of emblematic songs from his repertoire such as ‘Habáname’, ‘Como los pezes’, ‘Muros y Puertas’, ‘Jalisco Park’ or ‘La Feria de los Tontos’. His compositions have been performed by great musicians such as Jackson Browne, Joaquín Sabina, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Miguel Bosé, Rufus Wainwright, Ana Torroja and Pablo Milanés, among others.

Carlos Varela’s concert will be held at La Salà in Valencia, at 10:30 p.m. Tickets (from 15 euros) can be purchased on the web: https://movingtickets.com/Entradas-Carlos-Varela-en-concierto-La-Sala-Valencia/ and on the day of the performance, at the box office of the room (Carrer del Campoamor, 52), from 10 pm.

On this tour he will be accompanied on stage by the musicians José Mestre (piano), Arian Suárez (bass) and Fernando Faber (drums).

‘The silent cry’ (2019), his ninth album, contains 12 songs elaborated from a universal point of view, “they are deep, philosophical and exciting songs”, such as ‘El yawn de la esperanza’, in reference to the problems suffered by Cubans , or ‘The silent cry’, inspired by the heartbreaking story of Lucía, a 13-year-old girl who, tired of being bullied at school, expressed in a drawing how she wanted to commit suicide.

The musician has maintained a reference work within the Cuban song, with which he has approached in a critical way, but at the same time poetic, the conflicts that are experienced in his country. The singer-songwriter is known as one of the most controversial and controversial artists of his generation.

Carlos Varela has accompanied prominent Cuban artists such as Silvio Rodríguez and Pablo Milanés on their tours. In 1994 Carlos Varela arrived in Spain at the hands of Joaquín Sabina who took him to record his album ‘Como los pez’ in Madrid, a work with which Varela won the Ondas de la Música Award for Best Latin New Artist in 1995. That Last year, together with Sabina, he composed the song ‘Tan Joven y Tan Viejo’ for the album ‘Yo me mi tú’ and with Serrat he recorded a song for his album ‘Serrat tú tú tú’, together with well-known Spanish performers.

In 2004, Varela toured with the American musician Jackson Browne through different European countries. That same year, the award-winning Mexican director Alejandro Gonzales Iñarritu chose his song ‘Una voz’ for his short film ‘The Hire Powderkeg’.

This theme was selected by the important North American director Tony Scott for the final scene of the movie ‘Mano on Fire’, starring Denzel Washington, Christopher Walken, Marc Anthony and Dakota Fanning. This ballad became the most covered song, in several languages, and has been performed by musicians of different nationalities.

In recent years, he has shared the stage on several occasions with renowned American musician Dave Matthews, with whom he recorded the bilingual version of his song ‘Muros y Puertas’ (Walls and Doors), during a performance at Lincoln Center in New York.