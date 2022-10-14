The Cuban singer-songwriter Pedro Luis Ferrer breaks with the UNEAC after the official letter that legitimizes the repression

The Cuban singer-songwriter Pedro Luis Ferrer made public what he called a “Declaration of autonomy with respect to the UNEAC”in which he explains his break with the ruling organization after it promoted the letter in which a group of spokespersons and intellectuals support the regime’s repression against citizen protests in recent weeks.

“I have spent many years professing a discipline (that does not practice proselytism) whose worldview advises me not to give up my will to claim, to groups, parties, churches, documents… that may represent or supplant my personal expression and identity. Without this meaning to devalue those who do it: every human being is a universe, “Ferrer wrote on his Facebook wall.

“My mother conceived me and gave birth to me in Cuba. Thus, residing on her map is a natural nature. In such a way, no personal, administrative or political will could dissolve the blessed birth attribute that Nature granted me. In the same way that being born in the planet Earth inoculates the native essence of ‘citizen of the world,'” he said.

“The only entity recognized by this discipline is Humanity. As a human person I can express my opinion, approve or condemn what seems praiseworthy or detestable on planet Earth. It’s what I always do.”

And he ended by emphasizing: “For this reason, inevitably, my jurisdiction has been placed in the sphere of autonomy where the role of ‘member of UNEAC’ does not exist”.

With that of Ferrer, there are several voices of intellectuals and artists who rise up against the documentwhich aims to give legitimacy to the Cuban regime just as citizens call for its end in the streets night after night.

This week, Cuban musician Roberto Carcassés, director of the Interactive group, denied in a comment to a publication on his Facebook profile that he or his father, also a musician Bobby Carcassés, had signed the letter.

“Neither I nor my father have signed that letter,” was Carcassés’ succinct response when a user criticized him for the fact that his father’s name was among the signatories of the letter made public by state media on the island.

Although another commenter highlighted in that publication that Bobby Carcassés had publicly distanced himself from the letter and put a link to the musician’s profile on Facebook to prove his statement, it is no longer possible to access that post. The artist has removed it.

The controversy, in any case, would indicate that the name of Bobby Carcassés was included in the official letter without his consent.

On the occasion of the publication of this letter in support of the regime, intellectuals and artists, such as the film critic Juan Antonio García Borrero, the journalist Jorge Fernández Era, the actor Carlos Massola and the filmmaker Gretel Medina Mendieta, publicly expressed their disagreement through their social networks.

Similarly, a group of intellectuals residing both on the island and abroad rejected the text in a public statement, calling it “mediocre, politically reactionary and socially insensitive.” That declaration is still open to new accessions.

The credibility of the letter was also questioned after it was revealed that the Cuban poet José Rolando Rivero, who died in mid-September, appeared among the signatories.as his colleague, the writer Heriberto Machado, denounced.

Although later the dependency of the Ministry of Culture in Ciego de Ávila took responsibility for the “error” and Rivero’s signature was removed from the list, the fact raised new suspicions about the preparation of the document.