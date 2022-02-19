The Cuban who won fame

For the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, fame came to her in the way she least expected it a few years ago at the hands of Carolina Leal, the character she brought to life in the series El internado, however, this recognition has helped her to stick to the way you want to wear it.

Ana, who will premiere Adrian Lyne’s film Deep Waters in a month, took control of her life since she was very young when she decided to study performing arts in her native Cuba, only five years later she moved to Madrid, Spain, to continue with your professional career.

That’s where Carol arrived, The boarding school and the explosion of fame that made her face this phenomenon in the best way she could. “It was a big change for me, almost overnight to become famous, to be recognized on the street and for everyone to stop me… she was surreal,” she explained during an interview with Flaunt magazine.

After those first years in the fame that the series gave her and several film jobs, the actress returned to her roots to rearrange her priorities and decide to settle in Los Angeles to turn her career around.

Movies like Knock Knock, Exposed, War Dogs, Blade Runner 2049, Wasp Network and Knives Out were added to the actress’s resume, who most of the time had played the stereotype of the Latin woman.

I am very proud to be Cuban and to be Latina and I will play the most Latina that any other Latina has ever played… But I am not that interested either, all the time. It gets very boring very quickly and I want to do other things and even though you’re playing a Latina, they’re not all the same.

I want to think and believe that I can play anyone anywhere in the world, because the stories I want to tell are universal. I want to be able to tell any story,” De Armas explained in an interview in 2020.

Her work in Hollywood has gradually paved the way for major productions in which she has had the opportunity to share the stage with characters like Jamie Lee Curtis in Knives Out or attract the attention of filmmaker Cary Fukunaga, who included her in the cast of James Bond 007: No Time To Die, which premiered amid the covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

It was quite a surprise to get that call from him, asking me if I wanted to be in Bond. She didn’t expect it at all. Bond has been such a big thing in our lives for as long as I can remember, so being invited to be a part of this world was very exciting.”

In the same way that De Armas attracted the attention of Fukunaga, he also managed to catch the director Andrew Dominik, who last year chose the Cuban to play the role of one of the icons of American popular culture, Marilyn Monroe, in the film Blond.

I showed my screen test to Jamie (Lee Curtis who I befriended in Knives Out) to be Marilyn and of course I had on a random wig that they found suited me, regular makeup and costume but even then seeing me In a role like that, she was very moved.

The preparation was very intense, there is a lot of information because everyone has a Marilyn story… I have never had to prepare so specifically for the role of such a well-known character and one of the most photographed people in the world. I went through all the books I found, I saw all the movies, the theories about her death and she stuck with me forever… and of course I had to work on her voice accent, it was a lot of work,” she noted.

It will be next March 18 when the film that marks the return of filmmaker Adrian Lyne to the screens after 20 years, Deep Waters, which will be released through Amazon Prime Video. It was on this tape that Ana met actor Ben Affleck and began a romance that lasted only a year; however, the actress has learned a great deal about fame and how to handle it.

