the cult film is back with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

On August 29, the film that made the two Hollywood stars fall in love is back on TV, and today they are the protagonists of a no holds barred legal battle



The one formed by Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt was undoubtedly one of those Hollywood couples who made millions of fans around the world dream, and who made us believe in fairytale love. A story born in 2003 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith: for the first time co-stars in a film, the two stars met and fell in love in a delicate moment for Pitt, who is still romantically linked to Jennifer Aniston. An important film for “Brangelina”, which is back on TV on August 29in the early evening of Nine.

Mr. & Mrs. Smiththe plot

The protagonists of the story are John and Jane Smith. Married for five years, the two end up in couples therapy to face a difficult moment in their marriage. Both, however, hide a great secret: they are hit men professionals, but neither has ever revealed his true identity to the other. Until they are hired for the same job. Mr. and Mrs. Smith then reveal theirs double lives, and they are charged with killing each other: the feeling that binds them is too strong, and they are unable to complete their task. After discovering the truth, the two decide to stay together, but have to deal with their superiors, who won’t let their romance interfere with their assigned mission.

The divorce (with controversy) of the Brangelina

There are those, reviewing Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2022, it could catch a certain irony. Because if the “Brangelina” made us believe in true love and made us dream of a perfect relationship like theirs, it is equally true that sometimes even the most beautiful fairy tales end. As happened to the two Hollywood stars, who announced theirs in 2016 divorce. A divorce, among other things, which turned out to be more complicated than we could have imagined, and which quickly turned into a real war between the two actors, especially for the custody of their six children. For many fans of the couple it therefore seems that the story of the two protagonists of the film was in a certain sense prophetic: two spouses who try in every way to get each other out. Although the reasons for the divorce have never been made completely clear, over the years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have launched serious allegations, which took them to court several times. Only in recent weeks has the most important accusation emerged: Jolie said she had suffered Domestic violence from her ex-husband, who accused her of ruining their family forever. For the moment there have been no consequences for the star, who has actually returned to the red carpet to present his latest film, Bullet train. But Angelina does not seem at all willing to give it to her.

