The cult game that has an incredible discount on Steam

The Deluxe Edition of this cult title will be available with a 75 percent discount until May 9 on the Valve platform.





dragon ball It has a huge number of fans. Some immersed themselves through manga or learned about the story directly from the hit series, while others moved on to video games. The franchise has a long trail of titles on different platforms. In this case, Steam threw a huge discount on one of them.











The Dragon Ball game that has a huge discount on Steam

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Editiona title that came to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2020 and landed on Nintendo Switch last year, can be obtained on the Steam platform with a 75 percent discount until May 9.

The deluxe edition includes the gamea cooking item that gives your character a Permanent Ki and HP ATK stat boost and the season pass. The Season Pass adds 2 original episodes and a new story.

The video game usually has a price of 4,249 Argentine pesos and through this promotion can be obtained by 1,062 pesos. An excellent opportunity for users, considering that the game is only worth 2,999 pesos.





What is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot about?

You can live the history of Dragon Ball Z, from epic events to light-hearted side quests. Also included are never-before-seen moments that answer some of the most pressing questions about the franchise for the first time.

You will not only fight in the skin of the Z Warriors. you will live like them. You will be able to fish, fly, eat, train and fight throughout the sagas of Dragon Ball Z, while making friends and building relationships with an extensive cast of characters.

