the cult horror of Refn that Keanu Reeves likes

Among the most prominent figures in the European auteur film scene, the name of Nicolas Winding Refn represents a path that expresses violence as an art form through an aesthetic bordering on the morbid (deepen the theme with our special on violence in films), which the Copenhagen-based filmmaker declines through the most disparate themes, from family to will of power.

Refn’s cinema represents a real sensory experience which has evolved over the years working more and more in subtext, starting from the trilogy of Pusherpassing through Drive And Only God forgivesup to The Neon Demon which, in addition to representing an important step in Refn’s linguistic and stylistic evolution, is also one of Keanu Reeves’ favorite films. The fact that the latter plays a small part within the film must not condition our judgment towards this choice, but push us to search for the ultimate meaning of the title and its powerful and concrete relevance.

To be or to appear?

Elle Fanning plays Jesse, an innocent soap and water girl who lands in Los Angeles to try her way as a model. Everyone likes her genuineness, but she is unable to be identified in the Los Angeles world that she lives only on appearance and is unable to find herself in the presence of a perfect figure in and of itselfwhich does not require aesthetic touches to be accepted or to win a job.

In a world where beauty is everything and nothing else exists, Jesse begins to burnt earth around without apparent effort, generating envy, but also assimilating a way of thinking that does not belong to her. The desire to steal the secrets of this seemingly perfect being from her will lead her colleagues to kill her and feed on it to absorb its essence. We called him a Nicolas Winding Refn to the nth degree in our review of The Neon Demon and, in fact, the Danish director’s latest film work (which dates back to 2016) is a visionary interpretation of the theme of beauty and appearance in contemporary society and, in particular, in the ruthless field of fashion, with large deltas that flow into the world of cinema. The fact that Refn’s films are naively classifiable at first glance as a mere stylistic exercise does not take into account a peculiar approach to cinematography that we will address later, but not even the an increasingly introspective path faced by the directorwhich seems to want to dig its arguments under the skin, until it reaches its archetypal heart, in these cases also esoteric.

Because The Neon Demon it has the skin of a glossy Hollywood film that contains in the simplicity – and naivety – of the plot a genre soul that sprouts gradually, until it leads to psychological horrorto immediately rejoin the ranks and leave the viewer with a knowing look, in a pact that has the occult and that is shown in the atmosphere and in the stylistic elements behind the colors, shapes and sounds that make up the shots and scenes.

Undoubtedly a clever approach that of Refn, for which the script has more the air of a canvas to be followed in an orderly way – against the most common production logics – to search for that primal germ in the staging which does not express on paper and which paints with light and delicate camera movements, to the point of slipping into a scopophilia of the image that fishes extensively from Kenneth Anger both for mythology and mysticism (here the vision of The Inauguration of the Pleasure Domand more than that Scorpio Rising that he had given so much to Drive).

Refn thus defines a film that is a long series of fashion spots in form and soul, to talk to us about our insecurities, our demons and how much we are unable to accept the gifts we hold within us. In this sense, Jesse is the sacrificial lamb, coveted by all the corrupt precisely for its primeval incorruptibility, which does not prevent it from being vulnerable to temptation and paying for its own ubris with life, to be the viaticum of new destinies, placebo for self-esteemwhen in reality it is always ourselves that determines us.

Cannibal cinema

The importance assumed by Refn on the international scene is mainly due to its will to interpret the role of the filmmaker in a contemporary key in today’s industry. Not a hard and pure author who is content to survive in order to give voice to his art – this attitude led him to the failure of Fear X and the physical and mental rush to make the last two chapters of Pusher (the documentary Gambler describes this phase very well) -, but a smarter figure, subtle in some ways, which is undoubtedly configured among the first “influencer” directors in the history of cinema.

His filmography is a real branded content operation in which to insert your signature (the NWR which dominates the signs reminds not for nothing of many fashion brands and the operation of Refn’s streaming service moves in this direction with its “exhibitions”) and makes its cinema recognizable and attractive despite all the defects that abound in this too film.

Ultimately we can say that one of the most interesting aspects of The Neon Demon is that it actually represents a sort of manifesto of Refn’s own cinema, which it feeds on fragments, visions and works of other directors to decline them in its own way and talk about what he likes best, without too much attention to a plot that leaves the time it finds, that does not close all the roads it has opened, also because perhaps it would not be as necessary and interesting as staging an esoteric ritual in which to decline one’s own engulfing essence enhancing it to the universal value of industry, as if to remind us that the world of cinema is a liquid reality in continuous evolution where there are no borders; an ocean in which The Neon Demon it is nothing more than a drop that rejoins the whole.