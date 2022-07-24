the cult kissing scene disgusts netizens

An image of the cult kiss in Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spiderman Far from home has made the rounds on the Web and caused the disgust of Internet users. What is the real cause of this aversion?

You don’t have to be an avid fan of the cinematic universe or marvel comics to know Spider-Man aka the Spider-Man. Movies Spider-man Homecoming (2017), Spider-man Far from home (2019) and Spider-man no way home (2021) made a real hit. The last two blockbusters have moreover exceeded one billion dollars box office receipts. Introduced in captain america civil war, Spider-man therefore joined the MCU in 2016, to the delight of fans. This is Tom Holland actor who plays Peter Parker, Spider-Man’s alter-ego.

In the 1st movie, the teenager with superpowers has his sights on Michelle Jones-Watson referred to by the diminutive MJ The heroine is played by actress Zendaya. Peter Parker also has a faithful friend, Ned (played by Jacob Batalon) in whom he confides. In spider man far from home, Peter Parker is tested by the death of Tony Stark (Iron man). All he thinks about is putting aside the Spider-Man costume to enjoy a school trip to Europe with his high school classmates. But this trip is disrupted by the attacks of mysterious enemies. Asked by Nick Fury, the young man has no choice but to take up the costume. Despite these misadventures, Peter manages to get closer to MJ and the two heroes exchange a kiss during a scene in the film.

Oh huge disgust he had to kiss Zendaya he ends up kissing shrek https://t.co/bs25zXmCMK — Furyoz 🇹🇴 (@Furyoz_) July 16, 2022

An important detail in the kiss scene

A detail, which was unveiled recently, surprised and above all caused disgust among fans. Indeed, on a photo taken during the filming of the scene, we can observe that it’s not Zendaya that Tom Holland truly embraces. In fact, it is an unknown character, dressed in a green costume. The short-lived partner of the young actor was adorned with this outfit in order to be “erased” during the editing phase. He was later replaced by Zendaya. The snapshot was shared on Twitter and widely commented on by Internet users. The latter mostly deplore the fact that Tom Holland did not deal with his partner while making this scene. Peter Parker and MJ are iconic characters. They are very popular with the public and this kiss was long awaited. The grace of this cinematic moment was therefore somewhat tainted by this photo shoot. That’s a fact. But we can be sure that it will have no impact on the popularity of this emblematic superhero of the Marvel universe.