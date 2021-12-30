the cult moments of fashion in 2021

2021 was a crucial year for fashion amidst mourning and changes at the top, spectacular fashion shows and unexpected collaborations.

Gucci Aria, Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga, the cartoon of Balenciaga’s Simpsons

The 2021 It was a watershed year for fashion: the pandemic and the lockdown paralyzed a system that thrives on international encounters and exchanges. This year, with the resumption of events and live shows, we have seen the return of the red carpet and fashion as we remembered it, but we can already see the signs of change. The restart was accompanied by an inevitable reflection: what will post Covid fashion be like? Do Fashion Weeks still make sense? Is there a purely digital fashion? Fashion has discovered the metaverse and is exploring new possibilities, the stars have (re) discovered anonymity and Balenciaga has revolutionized the very idea of ​​the fashion show. 2021 was an exciting year, but also marked by mourning for the loss of the likes of Alber Elbaz And Virgil Abloh. 2021 seen through the eyes of fashion: let’s retrace the fashion moments that revolutionized the sector.

Alber Elbaz

Farewells and new arrivals

In 2021, fashion lost some great talent, from Elsa Peretti, Italian model and legendary jewelry designer for Tiffany & Co. to Alber Elbaz, the eccentric designer who revolutionized Lanvin. In his honor, a group of creatives came together to remember him in a fashion show-event: among them also Alessandro Michele of Gucci and Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino. At the end of November, the fashion world mourned the passing of Virgil Abloh, the visionary founder of Off-White and the first African-American designer of Louis Vuitton. In his career he broke every barrier, from racial prejudice to the distinctions between luxury and street style, forever changing the sector.

Virgil Abloh

Fashion by its very nature is dynamic, fast and ever-changing: in 2021 many Maisons have changed their creative direction. Nothing was surprising when the “divorce” between Bottega Veneta And Daniel Lee, the enfant prodige stylist: he was able to transform Bottega Veneta from Italian excellence into an object of desire in the space of one night and nothing, given its rapid success, would have predicted its exit from the brand. Among the excellent debuts of 2021 there is certainly that of Kim Jones from Fendi, who took over from Karl Lagerfeld in the Haute Couture, Prêt-à-porter and Fur Donna lines. The debut show, inspired by Virginia Woolf, was a parade of stars: from Demi Moore to Naomi Campbell until two Moss, Kate and their daughter Lila.

The photos of Virgil Abloh, the visionary designer who died at 41

Demi Moore walks the runway at Kim Jones’ debut at Fendi

The red carpet rediscovers anonymity

Among the looks of the stars who marked 2021 there is one absolutely particular: Kim Kardashian face covered at the Met Gala. It was not an eccentric style gimmick for America’s most famous red carpet, but a precise creative strategy that the star is pursuing together with her ex-husband. Kanye West and the stylist Demna Gvasalia by Balenciaga. In the age of the selfie, where all of us are overexposed in the media, the stars rediscover anonymity: Kanye West was photographed for months with a mask on his face, at the stadium or in concerts, and even Cardi B she showed up in a gold mask at the AMA’s. Between balaclavas and masks, fashion will play hide and seek again in 2022.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala

Fashion enters the metaverse

2021 will also be remembered as the year in which even the big names in fashion launched into virtual reality. From Balmain to Dolce & Gabbana, more and more designers have sold NFT accessories, while designer Alessandro Michele walked a virtual red carpet for the British Fashion Awards. Not to mention Gucci sneakers to be worn only in the digital universe. But why does fashion want to focus on items that cannot be touched? First of all because they are worn, albeit online, by younger consumers and then because production costs are reduced and the problem of fakes is avoided. What remains? The idea, the design and the charm of the brand: everything that distinguishes a fashion product.

the Balenciaga show with the Simpsons

The most spectacular fashion shows of 2021

After the lockdown, in 2021 the Fashion Weeks and the shows in attendance are back. After videos and digital presentations, the brands have been striving to find new and spectacular ways to speak to the public. Valentino left everyone speechless by presenting the Haute Couture collection on the surface of the water, in an exciting show in Venice between live music and the sunset in the lagoon.

Post-pandemic fashion opens up to the world and returns to the street: Valentino’s models in Paris paraded among the cafes, on the sidewalks, while Gucci invaded Hollywood Boulevard for its show in Los Angeles inspired, needless to say, by the golden world of cinema.

Gucci Love Parade

The cult show of 2021, however, did not take place on a catwalk or on the street: Balenciaga subverted every rule with a cartoon about the Simpsons, the least glamorous family in America. And the clothes? There were, but “hidden” among the crowd of stars, professionals, guests of various kinds. If in the future everyone is famous for 15 minutes, today everyone is photographed (and can be photographed) as a star.

Unexpected collaborations

Among the reasons why we will remember 2021 are impossible weddings in the fashion world. To make school is the hacking of Balenciaga during the Gucci show (and vice versa). Not a collaboration or a capsule collection: an unprecedented strategy by two giants of the Kering group, both popular and desired as never before.

Balenciaga “hacks” Gucci

The result? Balenciaga silhouette with Gucci prints, and the Balenciaga logo that stood out on rhinestone suits and Flora suits: to delight collectors.

Fendi by Versace

They tried again too Fendi And Versace, with a creative exchange in which Donatella Versace and Kim Jones drew from each other’s archives. But the most surprising partnership is the collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Supreme, in a capsule collection that combines the symbols of two distant worlds that never before would have spoken to each other.

Supreme x Tiffany & Co.

What do we expect from 2022 fashion? Probably the Fashion Weeks – already in crisis – will give way to surprise fashion shows and unpublished shows, creative collaborations and an ever-growing presence of virtual reality. In order to adapt to the times, fashion will have to find new languages ​​and new spaces in which to assert itself: after the pandemic, nothing will ever be the same again.