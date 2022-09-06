The cult movie on HBO Max that will make you live a nightmare through the performance of Scarlett Johansson

Start the week and despite the fact that daily activities may seem like an excuse not to consume content through platforms of streamingthe truth is that for those routine days in which an escape is needed, there is no better option than to let your mind fly with a film that catches you, that is why we recommend a film that is available below in hbo max.

It is a film that nine years ago could be seen in the Venice Film Festival and we talked about “Under the Skin”or by its title in Spanish “Under the skin”, a film that from the first moment generated a stir due to its history since it was also starred by the Hollywood actress Scarlett Johanssonwhich was described by the newspaper “The Guardian” as the best film of the year 2014.

Johansson brings an alien to life. Photo: Special

Now this feature film considered a unique work of the most intriguing and magnetic created in contemporary science fiction is available to users subscribed to this creative platform of the “Euphoria” series and without further ado, below we will give you all the details about this film considered cult.

What you should know about “Under the Skin”

In this film, the actress who gives life to the “Black Widow”, that is to say Scarlett Johansson, plays a featureless alien who steps into the skin of a dead woman to lure men to their doom in some sort of strange portal to another dimension.

The alien protagonist of this film is totally psychopathic and lacks any emotion while watching her victims die, or at least this was the case until she faces a double sensation of empathy and an identity crisis, for which she will get into problems with members of her own species, but these repressions could be evaded only if the woman from another planet manages to find the meaning of life human on earth.

This film lasts 108 minutes and is a science fiction feature film directed by Jonathan Glaser, who works on the story that is based on the novel “Under the Skin” by the Dutch michael faber. The cast of this production is complemented by Joe Szula and Krystof Hádek.

FAL

KEEP READING:

Scarlett Johansson: The actress has a beautiful tattoo that covers her entire back and shows it | PHOTO