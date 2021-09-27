The cult movie on TV: “Creed

) is a 2015 film co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson It is a spin-off of the Rocky Balboa saga, the story of which takes place nine years after the events of, the sixth film in the series created by Sylvester Stallone. The film is dedicated to the memory of Robert Chartoff, historic producer of the “Rocky” series, who died before the release of the film. Adonis Johnson, aged 13 in 1998, is the illegitimate son of the great boxer Apollo Creed. Having never met his father and after a difficult childhood among social workers and reformers, following the untimely death of his mother, he grows up at the home of Mary Anne, Apollo’s widow, who welcomes him as a son for 17 years in California. In 2015, with time passed, 30-year-old Adonis realizes he loves boxing just like his father and begins to fight with his mother’s surname to earn merit without cumbersome comparisons. He plays small matches in Tijuana (Mexico) and has a great interest in the legendary fights between his father and Rocky Balboa. After returning to California and quitting his job as a brilliant company employee, just after getting a major promotion, he communicates to his stepmother his willingness to pursue a career as a professional boxer. She disagrees with this choice, as she is still traumatized by her husband’s death and worried about her son’s life. However, Adonis decides to try this path: he moves to Philadelphia and sets out on the trail of the now elderly Balboa. One evening, shortly after his arrival in the city, he shows up at the, Rocky’s restaurant, and reveals his identity to him, asking him to train him. He initially refuses, saying that he has closed with boxing and is about to retire with the restaurant as well, but the knowledge of many secret issues by Adonis, linked to Rocky and Apollo, teases in Balboa a slight interest and a bit of curiosity. . Adonis, after having trained alone in Mickey’s legendary gym, manages to convince the Italian stallion to be trained only by him; so he is accepted by Rocky, who is left alone after the wedding of his son, who moved to Canada, and the sudden death of Paulie. Rocky follows Adonis a lot, improving him until he wins an important match against the fourth strongest boxer in the world. Meanwhile, Adonis falls in love with Bianca, a brilliant singer with whom he binds a lot and who becomes his girlfriend. The world begins to know him and above all to discover his true identity as the natural son of the great Apollo. It is for this reason that the English Ricky Conlan, world light heavyweight champion, offers the boy a meeting where Adonis will have to use his paternal surname, with the clear aim of making it a great media event. Driven by pride that Conlan provokes him publicly by calling him “fake” because he’s only become famous for his origins, Adonis accepts. Now fond of Rocky, he moves to live with him so that he can train him more closely. Rocky, however, during training, is taken by strange retching and has an illness. Rescued by his pupil, he is immediately hospitalized and apparently seems to be better, but in the following days he is called back and one of the doctors reveals to him that the analyzes have discovered a tumor. Rocky’s first reaction is that of not wanting to be cured, mindful of the suffering Adriana had to go through with chemotherapy, which in any case did not save her from the disease. When Adonis learns, distraught, he convinces the coach to reconsider, encouraging him to fight their personal battles together. After a hard and at times moving training session accompanying Rocky’s treatment, Adonis Creed enters the ring in Liverpool to face his world champion rival. The whole world is witnessing the challenge; even Mary Anne from home is ready to incite what she now considers her son. Thus begins the match, which is faced by the two contenders in a grueling confrontation. Adonis has one eye closed and is in trouble. But Rocky, proud of what the boy has become, thanks him for not abandoning him and persuading him not to give up, and asks him to do the same. Encouraged, Adonis continues to fight relentlessly and manages to resist, until a well-aimed blow from the champion causes him to collapse to the ground. When all seems lost, Adonis has a vision of the people most important to him, including Apollo, and, more determined than ever, he manages to get up and eventually knock out his opponent. Despite everything, for only thirty seconds Creed fails to get the KO. So we go to the votes and for the judges it is not Adonis who wins, who in any case concludes as a true moral triumph and is supported by Bianca and Rocky. Conlan congratulates Creed on his tenacity and advises him not to stop boxing. The crowd cheers him by calling him by his father's surname, and everyone understands that the future of boxing is his. At the end of the meeting, Creed and Balboa, together, climb the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to look at the city from afar and dwell on their life.