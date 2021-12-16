The cult series The Prince of Bel-Air is back. And there is still Will Smith (but not as an actor)

The Hollywood star, Will Smith was born from one of the iconic sitcoms of the nineties, Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, that already from the tv theme song to the rhythm of rap, a novelty in Italy of those years, he had a fresh humor like his main interpreter, who shortly thereafter would take off in the world of cinema, collaborating twice also with Gabriele Muccino.

Well since now fishing in the successes of the past is more than a fashion, even that reactivated series with a new protagonist is about to return to television screens; but in a new key, especially in the genre, from comedy to drama. Here, in fact, that the first rhymes of that theme, “this is a story / about how my life changed / turned upside down / turned upside down”, return in the teaser of the series, where the voice is that of Will Smith, but the tone he is no longer light-hearted, but serious and talked about, while another Willy – newcomer Jabari Banks – ends up in a pool filled with water, and Smith’s name returns, but as an executive producer.

Masterchef, the eleventh edition starts on Thursday. The judges: “We will be much more severe”

26 years after the original, in 2022, the new series will arrive on the American streaming channel Peacock, which will simply be called Bel-Air, after the luxurious neighborhood of Los Angeles where the super rich live. From what little is known about the plot, the series will start from the same premises as that of the 90s, namely the complicated journey that will take Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the glittering mansions of Bel-Air, but with greater attention to the social context and integration.

Among the other actors of the cast there will be, Adrian Holmes in the role of Phillip Banks, the patriarch of the family who will save Will from a violent life, Cassandra Freeman in that of his wife Vivian, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar in those of Carlton , Hilary and Ashley, Phil and Viv’s children and Will’s cousins, while Jimmy Akingbola plays butler Geoffrey, the funniest character in the original series.

Last updated: Thursday 16 December 2021, 07:47



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED