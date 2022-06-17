The cunning strategy that Shakira used to discover Piqué’s alleged infidelity

Social networks continue to be saturated with information about the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piquéafter the supposed infidelity on the part of the footballer of the FC Barcelonaand every day more details about the case come out.

Supposedly the Colombian singer learned of the situation thanks to the help of a private investigation groupwhich she hired to keep track of her husband and father of her children Milan and Sasha.

According to a revelation made in the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”, The artist directly hired a detective agency to discover what she apparently already suspected, Piqué’s deception. And after several days of investigations, the investigators managed to confirm the infidelity.

Nevertheless, apparently the investigators betrayed the Colombian, after they gave the information to the mediawith some exclusive photographs.

Supposedly, those images of Piqué with another woman, Shakira had them in her hands, and it was in this way that she realized reality.

In “El Gordo y la Flaca” they also revealed that the photos will never come to public light, because the artist would have paid for them in order to maintain your privacy.

What is true is that after the news, Piqué’s sporting life has been considerably affected. Even days ago it was known that the FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, had told him that he was not sure of his continuity in the Barça team for next season.

