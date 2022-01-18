The cup of coffee at 1.50? “Not for now”

CREMONA – «It would be the end of Italy’s coffee ritual at the bar», he comments with a French accent Luca Sobrecases, while having breakfast with some fellow luthiers. The theme is: coffee for 1.50 euros, a considerable increase that could come, if it has not already been applied, as a consequence of the increase in raw materials and electricity.

Alice Peurcket, Luca Petter, Luca Sobrecases and Luca Rocca al Tubino

Behind the bar counters we talk about it, but for now there are those who have not increased and still keep their coffee at 1.10 euros per cup. “In Europe, the price of coffee at the counter fluctuates from 2.30 to 2.50 euros, it does not seem like a scandal to increase the cost to 1.50 – he says Alessandro Volta del Pierrot -. The cost of coffee as a raw material increased by 8%; and to this we must then add what concerned energy, detergents and everything behind the cup of coffee. The last ten-cent increase dates back to about ten years ago. For now, the cost of the cup over the counter at our place is 1.20, in these days we will see whether to increase ». The manager of the Pierrot is a bit of a voice out of the chorus.

Giovanni Ziglioli and Mara Bona of Bar Trekki

Giovanni Ziglioli and Mara Bona of Bar Trekki have no doubts: «Despite the rise in energy and out-of-pocket expenses, but also in part for coffee, we will keep the price of 1.10 per cup. The period is not easy for anyone, the increase to 1.50 could cause many to abandon the ritual of coffee at the bar ».

Nicoletta Silvani of the Lord Caffè

“In a situation like this, raising the price of coffee is a kind of suicide,” he says Nicoletta Silvani of the Lord Caffè -. I charge 1.50 for the cup sitting at the table. For now I don’t think I will increase ».

Of the same opinion it is Irene Gavioli of the SuperMoka Bar of Corso Campi: «At my place, coffee is 1.10 euros, around here there are those who have increased it to 1.20. I am not thinking of any increase, it is not quite the period. For now I’m in it ». Alessandro Bulgari from Number One comments: «No, I don’t think it’s convenient to switch the cup to 1.50 – he says -. Maybe I’ll get to 1.20 but not more, even though the raw material and fixed costs of the place have increased ».

Stefano Madoglio of the Bar Dolomiti

While Stefano Madoglio of the Bar Dolomiti he considers: «Increasing the cost of coffee at bars would mean increasing all other products, such as cappuccino and latte macchiato. This is not the time to do it ».

«One euro and fifty a cup? No, we will never get to this point; but I must admit that the hypothesis of an increase, depending on the bills that will be presented to me, I could take into consideration. The cost of unprocessed coffee, even before the surge in operating prices, had already risen for us by at least one euro; but until now I have managed to keep a fixed price on the euro and ten per cup ». This is the reaction of Simion Trif, owner of the historic Boston Caffè, the most central and oldest bar in Soncino.

For Roberto Sirotti, owner of the Ciu Ciu Bar in Piazza Garibaldi in Sesto, bringing the price of the cup to 1 euro 50 is an exaggerated increase: “Who want to adjust the cost of coffee – says the operator – I learned a few days ago from my customers , because, as usual, no official communication has arrived from my trade association; In my opinion, however, 40 cents more from one day to the next is anything but a retouch: it is an excessive price increase that I absolutely disagree with ».