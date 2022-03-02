The Cuphead Show, analysis and opinions of the game for Multi

Cuphead arrived in 2017 to revolutionize the landscape of indie games. Now, five years later, he returns to speak with a series that does not go unnoticed by video game lovers. The Cuphead Show is not only an authentic ode to the animation classics, but also expands the universe created by Studio MDHR without losing an iota of its own essence.

Artwork. That is the word that comes to mind when I try to define The Cuphead Show in a single concept. Chad and Jared Moldenhauer’s work revives, just as the game already did, a tradition and style relegated to the days of the traditional animation shorts from the 20s and 30s. For a true fan who grew up with Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Popeye or Betty Boop, watching this series is a real trip to the past full of mythical references, and for those who haven’t, a fun constant and unbridled through its 12 chapters.

Thus, after the success of the video game (in sales but also in criticism, as we told you in the Cuphead analysis), Studio MDHR has decided to go a step further and get involved in the creation of this new work. In this way, the plot always revolves around the pranks of cuphead and mugman who without limits are involved in authentic nonsense coming to cross in the Devil’s plans. However, far from what we might think, the series is not based on taking the game and repeating its steps in a somewhat more extended way, rather the other way around, it poses new situations, even leaving narrative continuity aside on occasions. without going into spoilers, the question of Cuphead’s soul is what has raised the most doubts in me regarding the two works, which is why I have finally decided to treat the series as a totally independent product at the narrative level. And it is enjoyed a lot.

I will not deny that I have seen the series in one sitting. And it is that each chapter barely lasts 15 minutes and leaves you wanting more for its crazy situations and for the pleasure of being able to learn more about that colorful universe in which years ago we dedicated ourselves to collecting souls for the devil. Thus, the personalities of the two protagonist brothers are revealed, the paternalistic attitude (and somewhat deranged) of the Elder Teapot or even that of the shopkeeper Corteza. Surprise aside the appearance of chalicea character that we have barely seen in the previews of the next DLC The Delicious Last Course, as a golden closure in a clear nod to the short “Two Chipmunks and a Lady” from 1952.

cuphead on tv

And this is when a string of references that, far from pointing out all of them, I leave it to your discretion to find them, but that has clear allusions to Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1938), The Haunted House (1921), Fantasia (1940) or Pinocchio (1940) in an authentic Documentation work and incredible knowledge of the genre. And not only that, we also perceive all the characteristic essence of this type of animation in details such as gestures, the representation of objects or the themes used. You can easily entertain yourselves by looking in each scene for the many easter eggs that hides

The series poses new situations with respect to the video gameThe same goes for the music, which also stands out for the references to other works with pieces such as the Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saënsy that we already saw in Mickey Mouse shorts. In addition, it keeps that short musical essence alive with small songs in most chapters that generally serve to introduce a character. On the other hand, the ambient sounds that accompany the actions of the characters stand out, very much in line with the genre, being very exaggerated and recognizable. However, if I find a “but” at this point, it is that I’ve missed that retro vibe in the new pieces as well as in the introductory song that the game did keep.

Still, this is offset by the inclusion of the original soundtrack at some key moments by Kristofer Maddigan. It should also be noted that Netflix has spared no resources when it comes to giving voice to the characters of the Cuphead world with a great localization job that has featured dubbing actors such as Rafa Romero, David Robles or Ana Esther Alborg. And what about the staging?

We’ve already talked about the aesthetics but still, it’s interesting to point out the effort to try to maintain a retro look at almost all times. This is done through the use of a porous filter that emulates the video quality resulting from the use of older technology; and I say almost every moment, because, at other times, 3D scenarios are used in which a different aesthetic trend is followed, contrasting characters and backgrounds that certainly have not convinced me.

Keeps the thug tone of the game and the animated shorts it’s inspired byIn the same way, I appreciate that it has remained true hooligan tone As for the presentation of the scenes that, without being strong, do not cut a hair when it comes to showing brutality as it happened with the classics. In that sense, he knows how to maintain the appropriate measure between current moral values ​​and their unbridled tone in a very successful way and connecting with a very wide range of viewers. All the scenes with the Devil are a great example of this. For this reason, The Cuphead Show is a great entrance window for those who do not know the game and a real enjoyment for those who do.

That said, I think the genius of the work is evident and the fulfillment of the expectations that Cuphead fans had about it. It maintains a series of specific ideas that are faithful to its identity that complements the original product of Studio MDHR. Based on the most solid pillars of the genre, it manages to give them a twist to maintain its own personality that, far from disappointing, leaves the teeth long and the doors open to a second season that I hope will see the light one day due to the amount of possibilities that remain unexplored. A product simple in appearancebut full of nuances and details, which are worth knowing.