The Cuphead Show and He-man, the main premieres of Netflix this August 18

Every week, streaming platforms renew their catalog of series and movies, as well as documentaries and others to stay in force. This week is no exception, so we show you a list of best premieres this Thursday, August 18 on Netflix.

Tekken: Lineage

This week, Netflix animation stands out among the premieres. Tekken: Lineage is the first series on the streaming platform based on this fighting video game license for all fans of the Bandai Namco title to enjoy.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3

This August 18, its third season premieres, the war for Eternia reaches a new stage and, in the middle, the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor may take place.

the cuphead show

For fans of this franchise, new episodes of the series based on the legendary video game are coming, bringing with them many adventures and fun.

Cleo

This dramatic thriller is set in the 1980s. GDR spy Kleo killed a businessman in West Berlin in 1987, but was soon arrested by the Stasi. Without a doubt, a film that you cannot miss.

365 more days

The third installment of this erotic saga returns to the toxic relationship to turn the critics against it. As has happened on other occasions, this will not be the exception.

Duality

Having kidnappings and disappearances as the center of the plot, Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer arrive to star in this thriller, being twins who exchange their lives in secret, but when they reach adulthood one of them disappears.