The curfew in the Netherlands, the lockdown for the unvaccinated in Austria: Italy leads the way on the green pass, now stricter rules arrive in the EU

L’Europe is again afraid of pandemic. And to contain a new surge of contagions and deaths, a return to restrictions hard is no longer considered a taboo not even from its most populous and central country, the Germany. In Berlin they study the solutions that have already been adopted in Austria, where the first restrictions for i not vaccinated and soon we will arrive at lockdown for the no vax. Or in Holland, where will the curfew. L’Italy, after having been forerunner in the introduction of the green pass and in particular in its extension to the workplace, is still among the very few countries with “low concern”, according to theEcdc. But Rome too must prepare to face the fourth wave and the government is considering how adjust on the run the measures even if Palazzo Chigi stresses that no new measures are currently being studied by the government and that an evaluation will be made on the data in December. In the meantime, however, in the countries where to date the virus runs faster, the restrictions have already become more rigid. The pandemic, on the other hand, has taught us that chasing is much worse than prevention.

The provision that imposes the lockdown to the people not vaccinated is gaining consensus in Austria, where the majority of regional governments are taking sides in support of the measure. A meeting between the chancellor is scheduled for Saturday afternoon Alexander Schallenberg, the Minister of Health Wolfgang Mueckstein and the leaders of the 9 federated states to establish the rules of the provision, which would then be approved by Parliament in the evening. The acceleration comes as the country has registered others 13 thousand infections in the last 24 hours, with a weekly incidence of new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants rising to 814.6. In recent days, the restrictive measures had already been tightened, with the ban on access to most of the public places for people not yet vaccinated. The further turn of the screw could be triggered already Monday, as to Salzburg and Upper Austria, the first regions to leave. The unvaccinated will only be able to leave the house for the work, purchases of first necessity and to take two steps.

Closing the no vaxes at home is undoubtedly not an easy choice for the authorities (the EU itself reiterated that these decisions are up to the individual states), but it gives a sense of what the risk is high throughout Europe that they come thwarted the efforts made in these two years of health emergency. In Austria the percentage of immunized And inferior compared to the average of virtuous countries (about 64% of the population), but the alarm also comes from Germany, which instead has a vaccination rate among the highest, albeit lower than Italy. “The situation is serious and I ask you to take it seriously”, is the appeal to the Germans from the health minister Jens Spahn. Some German Länder have already introduced the rule 2G, or the closure of most public places (bars, restaurants, cinemas, stadiums, etc.) to those who are not vaccinated or cured. In Bavaria in addition to the prohibitions for the unvaccinated, the obligation to have a green pass for work. The Bavarian government has also suspended many Christmas markets. The coalition that is carrying out the negotiations for the formation of the new government (Spd. Verdi and Liberali), however, is even thinking of a 2G plus rule: public places open only to vaccinated and cured, who however must make a swab. Without measures, Spahn warned, “the incidence will double every two weeks“.

They know it well in Belgium, where in just 7 days the infections are splashed of 42% (+ 20% of admissions). In fact the neighbor Holland decided to answer in drastic way at the new peak of infections and the increase in hospitalizations recorded this week. Back a partial lockdown three weeks. Among the measures implemented, the closing of bar And restaurants at 20 and non-essential goods stores at 18. The measure, announced by the premier Mark Rutte, it is significant, because it is the first European country to return to restrictions so hard after months of relative freedom of movement. But the “virus is everywhere”, he warned. Meanwhile, also the Norway, just to avoid a return to the lockdown, has just decided to reintroduce the pass for events, public places and night clubs. In addition, the government of Oslo it also accelerates on the third dose and will offer it immediately to all the majors of 18 years.

Two months after all restrictions were lifted, even there Denmark has returned to impose the green pass to curb infections. From Friday, the green passport is again required to enter bars, restaurants and nightclubs, but also to participate in major events. The Danish government had lifted all restrictions against covid, including the obligation to wear a mask, on September 10, trusting in the high vaccination rate and the low circulation of the virus. But in mid-October the cases started to rise again and in the last few days the daily bulletin has exceeded the record of infections of last year. The announcement of the return to the Green pass has meanwhile increased the number of newly vaccinated. There Croatia instead it made it mandatory only in public bodies.

For now, they reiterated it on Friday atHandle executive sources, a Palazzo Chigi they are convinced that the ‘Italy system‘is holding up, also thanks to stricter choices than in other European countries. The other continental chancellors, however, are running for cover and some have decided to intervene even harder. For now, the government has ruled out that there will be lockdowns for the unvaccinated in the wake of what happens to Vienna and not only. But another squeeze could come, especially before crucial period of the holidays Christmas, when the extension of the state of emergency. For now, despite the latest ISS data on the decline in vaccination efficacy after 6 months, a reduction in the duration of the green pass is not estimated for those with two doses. According to the messengerHowever, the government thinks of a model similar to the German 2G: you will only go to a restaurant, cinema or stadium if vaccinated or healed, while in the workplace the swab.