The curious 2016 tweet that predicted Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock

The controversial slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock has been talked about for more than a week, even above the films and artists who were awarded during the Oscar Awards gala. Whether it’s defending comedian Chris Rock, or supporting Will Smith’s decision to slap him, it’s been a constant topic of debate.

The consequences of that night’s actions are still being seen, since Smith has withdrawn from the Academy, a disciplinary process is pending in which they could take away his award for Best Actor in the film ‘King Richard: a winning family’ and Netflix suspended a production with the actor.

Although several celebrities and Hollywood personalities have given their opinion on what happened, others have preferred not to delve into discussions. That yes, in social networks the debate continues active, every day something new appears related to Will Smith’s slap.

But perhaps the most curious thing has been the case of an anonymous guy on Twitter who said six years ago that Will Smith should slap Chris Rock in the face.



It has as a fixed trill a phrase that says: “Will Smith has to punch him in the face… he has no other option.” Comment that some network users revived, after the slap that occurred at this year’s gala.

In fact, some Internet users jokingly say that the tweeter predicted the slap that Will Smith gave the comedian.

The surprising thing is that he wrote it in 2016, when Chris Rock was making his opening speech at the Oscar Awards gala that year. On that occasion, the comedian also made fun of both Smith and Jada Pinkett, specifically, for their intention to boycott the ceremony, since they thought that the Academy had not considered black talent in that year’s nominations.

To explain what prompted him to tweet that back in 2016, @_ja_s_on_ recently shared the video of Chris Rock speaking to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett six years ago.




