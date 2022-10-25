The curious abilities that still amaze fans of Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha in Vikings, not only made her way through one of the most competitive worlds, she also ventured into one of the activities historically considered for men and in which she managed to build a successful career against all odds.

October 25, 2022 6:02 p.m.

Katherine Winnick is the Canadian actress behind Queen Lagertha in History’s historical drama Vikings, and like her character, she has succeeded in culturally viewed male arenas. Katherine Winnick She has a young career on television, the first roles that the artist played were secondary in films such as Two Weeks Notice and 50 First Dates, but she also had appearances in series such as CSI: New York, Criminal Minds and House.

Winnick though. He was not always under the spotlight, but in the public light but as an athlete. Influenced by her father He dabbled in martial arts when he was just 7 years old., an activity to which he devoted much of his time, spending up to four hours a day in his adolescence. He trained for years and acquired some dojos throughout his youth, the first one he opened when he turned 16 and by the time he was 21 he already had three more.

Currently Katherine Winnick He is a third degree black belt in Taekwondo, a second degree black belt in Karate and proudly displays his bodyguard license. Such was the impact of Asian sports on the young actress that she had a bodily dissociation from herself to the point of considering herself a “tomboy”. In addition to martial arts, Katheryn Winnick was attracted to kinesiology (Discipline that studies the muscular activity of the human body for healing purposes).

A question that many have asked is how did it arrive Katherine Winnick to screen stardom if very early on he was building a career as a martial arts specialist. As surprising as it may seem, one thing led to another. Katheryn Winnick trained actors in martial arts and there was an exchange of experiences. After this fact, the now actress began to show interest in the medium.

Katheryn Winnick is a clear example that with dedication and discipline you can achieve everything you set out to do and with her actions she shows that there is no forbidden scenario to fulfill your dreams. Katheryn Winnick has earned her place among the stars with sweat and effort and, without a doubt, she is leaving a legacy that many others will undoubtedly follow.

Katheryn Winnick in her youth as a martial arts specialist