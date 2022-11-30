The curious and luxurious sandals of Selena Gómez that could belong to Federica P. Luche

Selena Gomez and her strange sandals

November 29, 2022 2:17 p.m.

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular youth stars internationally, we know that she is not only a singer but also demonstrates her talent as an actress, we know that she rose to fame as a child but when she became known it was with that Disney series titled as “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

Throughout her career, the singer and actress has drawn attention for her controversial romances that she has had among the names of Nick Jonas, Taylor Launter, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, but today we will focus a little more on the luxuries that surround life. of the American singer and one of them was her sandals with which she went shopping.

What drew a lot of attention were his flat mule comfort walking sandals from the prestigious Louis Vuitton brand made of black sheep wool with the LV logo in white, so much so that we could imagine that they belong to Federica P. I fought but it is not like that, since it is a true luxury since these sandals have a value of approximately 1500 dollars of 30 thousand pesos.

Selena Gomez’s song in Spanish

There have been several occasions in which the young American has sung in Spanish, something that several artists wish only that Selena Gómez ‘by descent from her mother has Mexican origins and that is why her first song in Spanish was “A year without rain” .