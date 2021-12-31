the curious background on Buzz’s girlfriend * Biccy.it

Mom I missed the plane is a cult film of the Christmas holidays and in the light of the arrest of the actor Devin Ratray (who played Buzz McCallister in the film) here is a curiosity concerning his character.

In the film, as we know, Kevin McCallister stays in the house alone and for this he takes the opportunity to search the rooms in search of money. After entering his older brother Buzz’s room (and freeing the tarantula, which he will later use to chase away the thieves) he opens a box containing some personal effects including a photo of his girlfriend. After looking at it, Kevin is horrified and says, “Buzz, your girlfriend, how ugly !!!“.

However, not everyone is aware that in reality the person depicted in that photo is not a girl, but a boy. More precisely, the son of the artistic director. In fact, director Chris Columbus thought it would be too bad to make fun of a girl for her physical appearance and so they convinced the boy to dress up as a woman.

Devin Ratray, who played Buzz himself revealed to Yahoo:

“They decided it would be rude to put a girl in that role to ridicule herself. The art director had a son who volunteered for the part. I think if he had known it was going to be the highest-grossing family comedy of all time, he would certainly have thought about it before taking that picture. “

Mom I missed the plane was released in 1990 and grossed a total of $ 476,684,675 million worldwide, against a production budget of just $ 18 million.

