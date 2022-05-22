The curious bet between George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer that he “doubled”, but they won

What happened between Nicole Kidman and George Clooney? The long and intense days of work during the filming of a film made the actors form very strong bonds of friendship that still endure despite the passing of the years. Although the American producer and screenwriter is known in Hollywood for playing pranks on half the world, whom he never dared to “taunt” He went to his dear friend. Due to the confidence they have, she did not hesitate to make a bet that lasted two decades. This Michelle Pfeiffer joined.

So long? Yes. Next, we tell you all the details of this challenge made by the three movie starswho assured that their friendship is still intact as the first day.

A bet that lasted 20 years

It all started when they were made the recordings of The peacemaker (1997)film in which Nicole Kidman and George Clooney worked together. Because the actor was very “naughty” for playing pranks on everyone, The actress did not hesitate to launch a bet of US $ 10,000.

Nicole Kidman paid the bet to George Clooney, but he threw another amount and challenged her Valerie Macon / AFP

What did it consist of? She claimed that your friend was getting married and having children before he was 40. At that time, the actor, born on May 6, 1961, was 36 years old and had divorced Talia Balsamso apparently he had no intentions of remarrying someone or at least starting a family.

Although he was only four years away from turning four decades old, both Kidman and Pfeiffer were convinced that their paternal instincts were going to be awakened.

And the time was up…

During an interview he gave michelle pfeiffer to Jonathan Ross in 2007 referred to the bet and why she was sure that he was going to fall madly in love with someone who encouraged him to have a family before the age of 40. “He’s a great guy, great with kids. I bet him that he would get married and keep inflating the bet, $100 to $100,000. I still think she will do it, he is devilishly handsome, ”said the actress at the time. For that year, the also American screenwriter was 46 years old.

Instead of collecting the bet, Clooney increased the amount

As soon as he turned 40 and as she had lost the bet, Nicole Kidman decided to comply with the agreement. Taking advantage of the actor’s birthday, sent you a check for the agreed amountas pointed out DailyMail.

To his surprise, George Clooney gave it back: “Double or nothing for another 10 years”, Told him. But when he reached the age of 50, he was still single and had no children.

George Clooney accepted the bet made by his great friends Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer Tiziana Fabi / AFP

Finally fell in love, married and formed a family

Although it seemed impossible to see this heartthrob accompanied by a couple, this happened after he met the Lebanese lawyer and writer Amal Alamuddin in 2013. In April 2014 announced their engagement and on September 29 of that same year, they were married civilly in Venice. Almost a month later, on October 25, they celebrated a new UK weddingwhich was organized by the woman’s parents as they were unable to attend the celebration in the Italian city.

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. This image is as they arrive on the red carpet for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015 at the Beverly Hilton Mark Ralston / AFP

On June 6, 2017, George Clooney became the father of twins: Ella and Alexander. The official statement jokingly said that the mother and babies were fine, but that Clooney had been sedated and would recover in a few days.

In this way, the actor married and had his children, who They came into this world 20 years after the bet she made with her friends Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer. It should be noted that the Hollywood star became a father at the age of 56. It is not known if any of them fulfilled the challenge they made a long time ago.