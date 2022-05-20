The curious bet between Nicole Kidman and George Clooney that kept them in suspense for two decades – CINEMABLEND

The actors worked together in ‘The Peacemaker’ (1997) and became very good friends. Today you can see the movie at 10:40 p.m. on La 1.

George Clooney is one of the best known pranksters in Hollywood. His colleagues know him well and know that they have no scruples when playing it to his friends. On the set of The peacemaker (1997) he and Nicole Kidman became very good friends, but, out of respect, he never teased her. What did come out of that recording was a bet that stayed with them for 20 years. You can see The peacemaker tonight on La 1 at 10:40 p.m.

The friendship between Clooney and Kidman remained behind the scenes and Kidman, along with Michelle Pfeiffer -also a friend of the actors-, $10,000 bet George Clooney would marry and have children before turning 40. The actor had been married to Talia Balsam between 1989 and 1993 and had no desire to start a family. However, his companions were sure of the more fatherly side of him.

In an interview with Jonathan Ross in 2007, when the actor was 46, Pfeiffer talked about the bet and why he thought he was a guy who would sooner or later have children. “He’s a great guy, great with kids. I bet him he’d get married and he keeps inflating the bet, from $100 to $100,000. I still think he will, he’s devilishly handsome.”

By the time he turned 40, Clooney had not married and, as he maintains Daily MailKidman sent him a check for his birthday for the amount they had agreed on, but Clooney sent it back: “Double or nothing for another 10 years”. Upon reaching 50, the actor was still single and childless, but there was little left to change it. When he met the lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2013, he fell head over heels in love with her and was hopelessly carried away by family life.

They got engaged in July 2014 and married in Venice in September of the same year. Three years later, in 2017, they welcomed their twins: Ella and Alexander. In this way, George Clooney ended up being that married man with children that his friends predicted 20 years ago. He did not go at 40 or 50, but at 56 years old. Of course, we do not know if Kidman and Pfeiffer fulfilled the bet.

‘The Peacemaker’ (1997), a mediocre police ‘thriller’ where Clooney learned to rappel from a helicopter

The peacemaker is a police thriller directed by Mimi Leder that is the first film from DreamWorks Pictures. It centers on nuclear expert Julia Kelly, who believes there is something shady lurking behind the crash of a train carrying nuclear warheads. She is joined by Special Forces officer Thomas Devoe, who is also convinced it was a staged attack to get hold of the warheads. The two try to find those responsible.

The peacemaker it is loaded with action, although the critics do not accompany it too much. For many it is a film full of stereotypes and scenes shot with the automatic on. A mediocre result despite the fact that the two leading stars threw all their efforts into the shoot. According to the production notes, Clooney learned how to abseil from a helicopter, which she found “funny, weird, and terrifying.”

