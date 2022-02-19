The curious case of babies who are cousins ​​​​and twin brothers at the same time

An Instagram account called @slayerstwins has caused a sensation in recent weeks due to the peculiarity that characterizes this family and that makes it unique in the world.

It turns out that identical twin sisters from Virginia named Brittany and Briana makes some to They also fell in love with identical twins named Josh and Jeremy Slayers, With whom practically each one started a love relationship with these boys and it was in 2018 when both couples got married in a shared wedding.

But the story does not stop there. The couples decided to share the same house and incredibly, The twins became pregnant just a couple of months apart, giving birth to boys named Jax and Jett.

The children’s photographs have drawn a lot of attention, as the little ones are like 2 drops of water.

The situation has a scientific explanation: both children are cousins ​​but at the same time, they are brothers and also quaternary twins.

“Their mothers and fathers are identical twins. Both sets of parents had children. The exact same DNA created both of them,” explained one of the followers of his Instagram account.

“Identical twins share the same DNA and both parents are identical,” added another. “If this family did an ancestry DNA test it would show these babies as siblings not cousins!” claimed a third.

Now, both couples are planning to have their second child and will now try to get pregnant at the same time.

