the curious case of Chris Pratt and you shoot him with the mouth

The famous franchise de Guardians of the Galaxy it is full of curious anecdotes about the various protagonists. List them all would be an arduous undertaking but there is one, perhaps not particularly well-known, very nice, which has as its protagonist Chris Pratt and that is worth telling. It was the actor, the protagonist of the saga, who revealed, during an interview with the rest of the main cast to Jimmy Kimmel, to produce the gunshots in the various fights with the mouth. Well yes: Pratt identified himself so much in the character that pretending to shoot with his plastic gun, without it emitting a sound, was unthinkable. That’s why the actor delighted in making noises with his mouth during each firefight.

The episode in question was also told by James Gunn. The director revealed that Chris Pratt imitated the sound of space guns during various clashes Guardians of the Galaxy. A situation that has often led to having to redo the scenes. “When Chris Pratt uses space guns, he literally shoots. It’s not a joke. – wrote Gunn in a tweet – He accidentally makes sounds like ‘Pew Pew’ until I point out that he is doing it. I’m not sure if he’s just putting himself in the part or if he’s just crazy, but it’s certainly one of my favorite things. ”

The story of James Gunn on Chris Pratt goes beyond the nice anecdote. The first thing that catches the eye is the fact that, while working in major productions like this one from Marvel, the actors are not so overwhelmed by the pressure as to prevent them from having fun on set. Furthermore, the story also demonstrates how great stars like Pratt do not hesitate to tell about particular situations that occurred during filming. Gunn’s tweet, on the other hand, is one of a long series of funny details the director shared about the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Laura Dern with the same “problem” as Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy

It must be said that Chris Pratt he is not the only actor to have had this ‘little problem’ with guns on set. Speaking of his part in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Laura Dern he admitted he said “pew” every time he fired a gun. Director Rian Johnson said it’s possible to see the actress doing it in The Last Jedi. In this regard, Laura Dern stated, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, that she felt as if she had returned to her bedroom when she was eight.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: the latest updates

After telling the curious story of Chris Pratt in The Guardians of the Galaxy, let’s find out the latest updates on the third installment of the saga. There is a lot of anticipation, on the other hand, about what will be the next adventure of the team led by Pratt. Let’s start by saying that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack, second James Gunn, it is practically ready. The director, as explained above, often interacts with his fans. That’s why, at the specific request of a fan, he stated that: “The soundtrack is over. Shooting of the film will begin at the end of the year ”. In the past, he also explained that while shooting the scenes he already has in mind the songs to use for the various moments of the film.

There is no shortage of bad news. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it could in fact represent the terminus in the franchise for the former wrestler Dave Bautista. Through Digital Spy, Bautista spoke about Drax and the low possibilities of to be able to review it again after this chapter currently slated for a theatrical release on May 5, 2023. However, the actor explained that Gunn would have thought of a spin-off film with Drax and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), saying he is ready to seize the opportunity. However, Marvel has no longer expressed itself about this possibility. “I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t fit the way they’ve planned things out”, said the former wrestler. So, he later explained how this chapter represents the end of Drax.

The wait for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it is, therefore, still quite long. Certainly the director and the cast will be able to delight us with other previews or curiosities such as that of Chris Pratt and the gunshots produced with the mouth.

Did you enjoy discovering this anecdote? Did you know him? And what do you expect from the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie?