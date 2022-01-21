the curious case of the pasta factory that wins in court against the world colossus

As Davide triumphs over the giant Goliath, so Ffauf Italia wins against the international giant Inditex. The small Treviso company, specialized in the catering sector, known for the “Pasta Zara” brand, has managed to protect and defend its brand against the well-known clothing brand Zara, belonging to the Iberian group Inditex.

Ffauf Italia defends its Pasta Zara brand from Inditex

Thanks also to the legal team of Bugnion, Ffauf Italia managed to win a long legal battle against the global clothing giant Inditex to stop the expansionist aims of the Spanish group in the world of food. The Treviso-based company defended its Pasta Zara brand tooth and nail, declaring that it had registered it for food products, in Italy, as early as 1969, and subsequently also in various countries of the European Union. “In fact, Ffauf is a brand that has its origins in the 1930s, when the grandfather of the 4 brothers who currently manage the company decided to move his factory to Zadar, Croatia, to expand his business in the production of pasta. – Bugnion’s lawyers clarify – Later there was the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, which led to the closure of the plant and the return to Italy, until in the 1960s the top management decided to associate the name Zara with their pasta. memory of his grandfather and of that first factory built in Croatia “.

The sentence

The Court of the European Union, to which the opposition was presented, confirmed the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to reject Inditex’s request to extend its brand to catering services and to cafeterias, dating back to 2010, according to which “the concession of the Zara brand by Inditex for catering services would have infringed the exclusive right of Ffauf”.