The Curious Challenges Of Robert Pattinson And Zoë Kravitz In ‘The Batman’: Nails And Eyebrows – CINEMABLEND

The protagonists of ‘The Batman’ have come as guests to the set of Pablo Motos and have told the secrets and anecdotes of the filming.

Being the new Bruce Wayne presents many challenges. The pressure to please fans is high, there will always be a comparison with previous versions, you have to give one of the most famous heroes in the world his own personality… And, besides, you have to learn to interpret without eyebrows. That is what Robert Pattinson has highlighted in his visit as a guest to the anthill when Pablo Motos asked him what it was like to act with a mask on his face. On batman You have encountered a challenge you did not expect.

[La máscara] it’s something that takes a long time to get used to because, for example, you’re used to using your eyebrows. It seems weird, but you don’t realize how important eyebrows are for expressiveness until you see them

The director, Matt Reeves, had everything under control and got the best team of professionals for this type of problem. Pattinson acknowledges that the absence of eyebrows has given the same thanks to the work of his director of photography, Greig Fraser. “He explained to us how he was going to light so that the light could be seen in the eyes. It is so well shot that, with very little, you can have a lot of impact. But it is true that it has been more complicated than I had imagined”assures the actor.

His partner in adventures is Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle -also known as Catwoman-. She also had to overcome an unexpected obstacle. In her case, the nails that her character wore were a real headache that prevented her from sending messages properly, washing her face safely, taking off her suit… Everything was conditioned by those very long prostheses that she wore in the fingers.

“[Lo de las uñas súper largas] It was my idea and I thought it was a great idea until I realized I was going to have to live with them for a year.”assures Kravitz between laughs, “It makes everything very complicated for you. I couldn’t open anything, washing my face was extremely dangerous because I could take out an eye at any time. The truth is that I made my life very complicated.”

The nails did nothing to help her wear her superhero outfit better. “The truth is that [mi traje] it was very complicated. It took me a lot of people to put it on and take it off. It is super tight and, in addition, she had very long nails, so it was very difficult to manage. It was broken, it was torn… In the movie it seems easy, but notKravitz notes.

Pattinson’s suit wasn’t much better. It had such a size that it was a challenge to walk through narrow places and, of course, it made it very difficult for him to go to the bathroom. “The only difficult thing is when you have to go down a narrow hallway. You can go in but you can’t turn around. If you go to the bathroom it’s very difficult… You had to go in backwards,” Pattinson says with a laugh.

Some challenges that, fortunately, they were able to overcome to make one of the most anticipated films of the year. batman arrives in Spanish cinemas on March 4.

