The curious change of the credits of Friends in a single episode for a peculiar reason: did you notice?

No doubt friends has been a benchmark for television and a mass phenomenon, where today the Serie continues at the foot of the canyon as one of the most watched products through its reruns on television or through its viewings on the HBO Max streaming service.

Everyone knows the story of this diverse group of friends made up of monica, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe Y Rachelwho experience diverse situations of the most amusing while developing their professional and love lives.

Throughout its ten years on the air, a multitude of curiosities related to friendsmany of them unknown by the most staunch fans.

However, there is a detail of the series that perhaps many have forgotten and others have overlooked in their multiple viewings, and that is that Friends changed the credits in a single episode for a peculiar reason.

The curious reason why Friends changed the credits in one of its episodes:

The first episode of Friends season 6, titled The one after Vegasshowed a new sequence in the credits (something common in the series when a new season started or reached the middle of it).

However, in this first episode there was something different in its credit titles, and that all the leading actors carried the surname Arquette at the end of theirs.

It turns out that Courteney Cox (who plays Monica on the show) and David Arquette (who played Ursula’s stalker boyfriend Malcolm on Friends season 3) got married between seasons 5 and 6 of the show, so in that episode was the first time the actress was credited as Courteney Cox Arquettebecause he changed his last name once he got married.

But the creators of the series, as a joke, decided to change the last name of the entire main cast of Friends as Arquette. Thus, we had Jennifer Aniston Arquette, Lisa Kudrow Arquette, Matthew Perry Arquette, Matt LeBlanc Arquette, and David Schwimmer Arquette leading the credit titles of that episode.

This also applied to its own creators, who were listed in the Friends episode credits as David Crane Arquette and Marta Kauffman Arquette.

At the end of the episode was attached a message that said “For Courteney and David who did get married”alluding to the chapter itself in which Rachel and Ross get married in Las Vegas while drunk and, despite the fact that he was going to request an annulment, finally Ross does not, which leads to a whole funny plot at the beginning of the episode. friends season 6

This episode of the series it is known among fans as “the Arquette episode” and will live on as a nice touch from the Friends production to celebrate Courteney Cox’s marriage.

In the end, the marriage between Courteney Cox and David Arquette did not last

While the episode of Friends paid tribute to the then recent marriage between Courteney Cox and David Arquette, finally the couple did not last and ended up divorcing.

Cox and Arquette, who met on the set of scream playing Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, they were married in 1999. After 11 years of marriage and having a daughter, Coco Arquette, the couple finally separated in 2010 and in 2012 they filed for divorce.

It is somewhat curious that Courteney Cox and David Arquette met in the first installment of Scream, in scream 2 were already going out together, in scream 3 were married, in scream 4 they were recently separated and in the last installment of scream are officially divorced. A whole stage of romance summed up in a saga of horror movies.

Despite the separation, Courteney Cox and David Arquette remain “best friends” and continue to raise their daughter Coco (proof of this is that they agreed to shoot the fifth Scream movie together). Although they are no longer together, the tribute to Arquette during the Friends episode is still a nice tribute to their relationship.

This is the story about why Friends changed the credits in only one episode. If you want to know more curiosities about your favorite series, here we tell you the curious reason why Bruce Willis did not take a single dollar for appearing in several episodes of Friends.