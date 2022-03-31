The curious ‘easter egg’ of the iPhone keyboard that nobody knew until now

They have discovered an ‘easter egg’ in the iPhone keyboard that refers to a nice Apple story.

A curious ‘easter egg’ has been discovered inside the Apple keyboard that has a lot of history behind it, a story that most users are unaware of. Jason Robinson has discovered this hidden Easter Egg that appears when we reference an old part of Apple history, Clarus.

When you type on the iPhone keyboard “Clarus” or “moof”the sound that this animal supposedly made, the predictive keyboard will offer you a preview of two emojis: the cow and the dog. Clarus is known as the dogcow, something like “perrovaca” in Spanish, so he is a nice nod to Apple history.

The dogcow, named Clarus, is a bitmap image designed by Apple for the Mac OS page layout demonstration.

Who is Clarus, the dogcow or “dogcow”

In the year 1983 Susan Kare created this icon of a dog as a ‘z’ glyph as part of the ‘Cairo’ font. Later, when designing the classic Mac OS print dialog, an example image was required to demonstrate sheet orientation and paper color. The engineer Annette Wagner made the decision to use that dog as a starting point, editing it and creating a larger blotchy version that was more suitable for demonstrating the different print options.

On October 15, 1987, Scott Zimmerman coined the term “dogcow”. And went renamed later Clarus by Mark “The Red” Harlanas a joke to Claris, of Apple’s software business unit at the time.

The Clarus icon became one of the giant pixelated works of art in the Icon Garden in the front yard of Apple’s headquarters at No. 1 Infinite Loop, although the Icon Garden was later removed.

However, although Clarus has lost prominence, Apple keeps a special memory for you that can be seen on the keyboard of our iPhone or iPad when we write Clarus or dogcow. The dogcow has even been seen in photos taken inside Apple Park in the halls of Apple’s icon and font designers.

we don’t know exactly how long has this ‘easter egg’ been available, it can take years between us and nobody had noticed. Hopefully we find many more stories like these as they are great.

