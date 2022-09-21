Entertainment

The curious fact about Queen Elizabeth II and the cinema

The private life of the queen Isabel II It was everyone’s interest during his 70 years on the throne and details of his intimacy were known on many occasions. For afternoon tea she liked to have tea with a sandwich that had to be cut off the crusts, she was passionate about equestrian sports and she had a passion for cars, to the point of driving a military truck.

One of the favorite pastimes of the deceased monarch was to see filmsalthough he did not attend cinema for a security issue. For this reason she watched all her films in her palaces and her castles, and on many occasions she asked them to send her the billboard premieres to enjoy a moment with her husband, Philip of Edinburgh.

