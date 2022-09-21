The curious fact about Queen Elizabeth II and the cinema

The private life of the queen Isabel II It was everyone’s interest during his 70 years on the throne and details of his intimacy were known on many occasions. For afternoon tea she liked to have tea with a sandwich that had to be cut off the crusts, she was passionate about equestrian sports and she had a passion for cars, to the point of driving a military truck.

One of the favorite pastimes of the deceased monarch was to see filmsalthough he did not attend cinema for a security issue. For this reason she watched all her films in her palaces and her castles, and on many occasions she asked them to send her the billboard premieres to enjoy a moment with her husband, Philip of Edinburgh.

It was also known that his favorite movie was Flash Gordon, released in 1980 and inspired by the comic book character of the same name. It was directed by Mike Hodges in a steampunk aesthetic (subgenre of science fiction) and its international cast included actors such as Sam J. Jones, Chaim Topol, Timothy Dalton, Max von Sydow and Ornella Muti.

The film was a science fiction cult. Source: Flash Gordon.

“It’s the queen’s favorite movie, she sees it with her grandchildren every Christmas,” Brian Blessed, who plays Prince Vultan in the movie, revealed years ago. When he met her in 2016 to be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Isabel II asked him to repeat the iconic phrase he says in the film: “Gordon lives!”

The story of Flash Gordon revolves around a young football player Flash Gordon (Jones) who meets Dale Arden (Anderson) and scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) in an alien world. The protagonist is forced to fight against an intergalactic tyrant, Emperor Ming (Sydow), from the planet Mongo, who is attacking Earth.

the times that Isabel II was interpreted

In addition to liking the great classics, Isabel II he also saw all the performances he had in the cinema and on the small screen, which were abundant. The longest-running monarch in the history of the United Kingdom left an enormous legacy in culture, although many productions emphasized only a few aspects.

The Queen, from 2006, starred the successful Helen Mirren and its plot deals with the death of Diana of Wales and its impact on the British royal family. The King’s Speech, from 2010, revolves around his father, George VI, who must overcome his stutter so he goes to a speech therapist who becomes his friend and where the actress Freya Wilson played the young princess Elizabeth.

In 2015, A Royal Escape was released, starring Sarah Gadon in the role of Princess Elizabeth. The plot tells how the monarch, who was just a girl and was not yet in the first line of succession to the throne, ventures out of Buckingham Palace to enjoy the Victory Day celebrations among the citizens with her sister, princess margaret

The following year, one of the most successful series about the life of Isabel II which is available on Netflix, The Crown. 4 seasons have already been released and the story narrates all the most critical events that she went through in her reign, and is played by different actresses: Claire Foy (seasons 1–2), Olivia Colman (seasons 3–4) and Imelda Staunton ( season 5-6).

The last film where an interpretation of the monarch was made is in Spencer, a biography that tells a fictional account of the decisions that led Lady Di to end her marriage to Prince Charles of Wales and resign from the British royal family. The paper of Isabel II It was performed by Stella Gonet, while Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana.

Did you know these hobbies? Isabel II and all the interpretations they made of it?