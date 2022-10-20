Entertainment

The curious film director Kojima is working with… What is he up to?

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

The Japanese creative has published a series of screenshots through social networks that have triggered all kinds of theories

I am less and less in favor of having a completely polarized opinion on anything and I suppose it is a matter of maturing… or that I do not feel like suffering stress from something that neither comes nor goes. By this I am referring, for example, to the fact that I do not understand why people are hated so much Hideo Kojima As if our life depended on it. It’s more, I can assure you that he is one of the figures that amuse me the most in this industry.

I can’t help it: his way of being, the way he does things and the trolling he does from time to time make Kojima an entity that fills the sector with excitement. Something that also occurs, above all, for how cryptic he is when it comes to revealing new details about his games. And, precisely, he has just uploaded a series of screenshots to his social networks that have unleashed all kinds of theories. Next, I leave you with all the details.

Kojima is working with SS Rajamouli for some reason

  • A few hours ago, Kojima went up a series of shots commenting that he was working with this film director
  • Is about a famous Indian filmmaker who has directed a good handful of hits among the country’s audience
  • The thing is, this one has been photographed to participate with the Japanese creative in a project
  • All hints that it could be a cameo in the future Death Stranding 2
kojima image 3
kojima image 4
kojima image 2 1
kojima 1 1

Finally, I remind you that I will be extremely attentive to any step you take Kojima in the future so we can revel with that strange way of communicating that he has and that is so close to the surreal.

All about God of War Ragnarok

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zara sells the flat shoes that Grace Kelly wore with rolled-up jeans

5 mins ago

Zoe Saldaña takes a break from superhero movies and plunges into romance with From Scratch

16 mins ago

The old photos of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens that will make you go back to adolescence

27 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo? Opinions divided on its early release

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button