The curious film director Kojima is working with… What is he up to?

I am less and less in favor of having a completely polarized opinion on anything and I suppose it is a matter of maturing… or that I do not feel like suffering stress from something that neither comes nor goes. By this I am referring, for example, to the fact that I do not understand why people are hated so much Hideo Kojima As if our life depended on it. It’s more, I can assure you that he is one of the figures that amuse me the most in this industry.

I can’t help it: his way of being, the way he does things and the trolling he does from time to time make Kojima an entity that fills the sector with excitement. Something that also occurs, above all, for how cryptic he is when it comes to revealing new details about his games. And, precisely, he has just uploaded a series of screenshots to his social networks that have unleashed all kinds of theories. Next, I leave you with all the details.

Kojima is working with SS Rajamouli for some reason

A few hours ago, Kojima went up a series of shots commenting that he was working with this film director ❗

❗ Is about a famous Indian filmmaker who has directed a good handful of hits among the country’s audience ✅

✅ The thing is, this one has been photographed to participate with the Japanese creative in a project ❓

❓ All hints that it could be a cameo in the future Death Stranding 2 ❓

Finally, I remind you that I will be extremely attentive to any step you take Kojima in the future so we can revel with that strange way of communicating that he has and that is so close to the surreal.