The curious meeting of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz with Neymar in an exclusive event

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are the protagonists of ‘The Batman’. In the film, which opens on March 4 in Spain, Pattinson will play the classic DC superhero while Kravitz will play Selina Kyle, popularly known as Catwoman.

The film was presented during a exclusive premiere in paris in the large number of international celebrities gathered. One of them was the footballer Neymarwho has shown on several occasions that he is a big fan of Batman.

The meeting of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz with Neymar

In the video that accompanies the news you can see how Neymar enjoyed the event by putting himself at the controls of the batmobilethe famous superhero car.

On the other hand, the footballer met Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. The two actors, who captured the attention of the media as protagonists of the film, made time to greet the footballer and chat with him for a while. In the images you can see how Neymar even shares some laughs with them.

Zoë Kravitz’s look at the premiere and photocall of ‘The Batman’

Beyond being known for her extensive acting career, Zoe Kravitz It also tends to capture the attention of fashion specialists for its outfits. In the event that appears in the main video, the premiere of ‘The Batman’, the young woman opted for a minimalist look. This is a signature dress TheRow belonging to its prefall 2022 collection that stands out for its straight and simple cuts and her little cape on her shoulders.

However, the style that has gone viral like gunpowder is the Saint Laurent trench coat that Zoë Kravitz wore the morning after the premiere at the film’s photocall. The garment belongs to the spring collection of the French fashion house and is the work of creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The image that Zoë Kravitz has published on Instagram dressed in this coat has exceeded the 700,000 likes in less than 16 hours. The outfit is finished off with fishnet stockings and patent leather stilettos.