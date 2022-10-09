The curious problem of the Cíes Islands with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston or Johnny Depp

Ibiza, Formentera and Marbella have become one of the favorite destinations for celebrities to enjoy the summer. Nevertheless, The Cíes Islands, located in the Vigo estuary, have recently become the summer refuge for Hollywood’s most VIPs. Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bryan Adams and James Franco are just some of the celebrities who have traveled to this heavenly archipelago this summer. Or at least that is the information that has been recorded in the application documents to access the Parque Nacional das Illas Atlánticas. However, the reality is that none of these celebrities have visited these islands, but some unscrupulous people did register access passes with their names.

This incidence could be considered as a serious problem in the access management system to the islands, since they should require real documentation to be able to issue personal and non-transferable authorizations to all visitors. In fact, Several companies that are in charge of maritime passenger transport have issued an official statement denouncing “the lack of control over access to the Park.”

People who are dedicated to tourism in these islands have called this problem a “hole” in the access reservation system, given that the lack of organization has allowed endless authorizations to be generated without having any real knowledge of the person who will travel to the islands. This has had a negative impact on the National Park, since “the consequence of this lack of control is that anyone can obtain authorizations in advance to remove them from the market”, they have assured from the maritime transport sector. Faced with this complaint, the Xunta has recalled that the authorizations must be totally “personal and non-transferable”, but that would not be fulfilled, since the failure in the system has been revealed due to the important list of celebrities who supposedly visited the Cíes last August.

Maritime companies denounce the malfunction of the reservation system of the Cíes Islands

Although the companies dedicated to the maritime transport of passengers from Vigo to the Cíes have denounced this problem for several years, the reality is that they have never felt as mocked as now, since most of the names on the list of visitors belong to celebrities who have never set foot on the archipelago. These shipping entities have demanded that an investigation be carried out and that the representatives of AMTEGA (Agency for Technological Modernization of Galicia) and the General Directorate of Natural Heritage take action on the matter in order to trace the identities of the people who request these authorizations under the name of some celebrity.

“The system lacks homogeneity and transparency with respect to the access of daily visitors and does not guarantee free competition”, have indicated the representatives of the companies ‘Naviera Mar de Ons’, ‘Rutas Rías Baixas’, ‘Naviera de las Rías Gallegas ‘ and ‘Cruceros Rías Bajas’, who have signed a request for the Reservation Center to remain operational throughout the year.