The curious reason that caused brain damage to Khloé Kardashian

Demi Lovato, Emilia Clarke, Sharon Stone and Hailey Bieber are some of the celebrities who have suffered some type of brain damage for various health reasons. However, one of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has also suffered a type of mild brain damage, but for a curious reason: the infidelity of her partner. This is Khloé Kardashian, who starred in a series of controversies at the end of last year due to the public confession of infidelity by the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson.

As is well known by all, the NBA basketball player offered public statements to confirm that the paternity results of the DNA test that was carried out on the baby that his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, was expecting, was positive, so that he would have cheated on Khloé Kardashian again. For this reason, the couple decided to separate, although this would have left Khloé with physical consequences, who ended up suffering from brain damage according to studies conducted by Dr. Daniel Amenwho performed an MRI on the CEO of ‘Good American’, as reported in the latest episode of his family reality show ‘The Kardashians’.

In this episode of the reality show, Khloé attends a medical consultation with Dr. Amen along with her sister Kendall Jenner to undergo a series of tests and find out the general state of her brain health. Khloé went first and her results baffled her, given that through these studies it was determined that the socialite suffers from a very high level of stress and several evidences of traumaa diagnosis that also took Dr. Amen by surprise.

“If you see this part, there is a lot of emotional trauma,” the doctor explained to the third Kardashian sister. After listening to the expert’s diagnosis, Khloé decided to be honest before him and before the cameras by explaining how she has felt emotionally after knowing the deception of who she was her partner for almost 6 years. “With my last ex-boyfriend there was a lot of infidelity while I was pregnant. She barely had a baby with someone else while we were together. And I’ve found out about all these things myself through social media, so it’s been very traumatic,” confessed the businesswoman, who recently welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy.

How did Khloé Kardashian find out about the infidelity that would definitely end their relationship?

Although it is true that Tristan has been involved in a series of deceptions since he began his relationship with Khloé, including the alleged love affair with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, the reality is that the last straw it was the public acknowledgment of his infidelity with Maralee Nichols. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions (…) Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You do not deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan said in the statement.