The curious reasons why the actress copies Johnny Depp’s wardrobe after each session of his trial – Prensa Libre

However, another situation that has caught the attention of the followers of both artists is Amber Heard’s strange behavior during much of the trial carried out in a court of Virginia, United States.

After more than two weeks of trial, the statements of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, added to the words of the witnesses, They continue to cause controversy in Hollywood.

One of the attitudes that has caused the most controversy in social networks isat the choice of the 36-year-old actress’s wardrobewho throughout the trial with Johnny Depp She has imitated on several occasions the wardrobe that her ex-husband used in previous days.

Despite the fact that some people who closely follow this case consider it to be a simple coincidence, several users on social networks detected that this strange behavior is repeated frequently and may be a strategy by Amber Heard.

The curious behavior of Amber Heard has caused endless theories and some people who are experts in psychology. have given their point of view on the possible reasons that lead the actress to copy Johnny Depp’s clothes.

A Facebook user used a theory proposed by Karen Pinedoctor of psychology and professor at the University of Hertfordshire, called vested cognition To explain this phenomenon and identify the reasons Heard continues to do this during her trial.

According to Karen Pine’s theory, This psychological practice establishes that clothing can influence the emotions of the person and those who live with her.

One of the things that is freaking me out the most about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is that she literally replicates his looks the next day. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KelrXwjCnq — Elizabeth (@Fourty35) April 23, 2022

“Dressing the same means camaraderie, loyalty, ‘the same tribe, the same army, the same school.’ Seeing her dressed like this, he is seeing himself dressed (the colors and shapes of what we see are recorded in the subconscious) and it is evident that Amber Heard is sending signals to Johnny not to be harsh with her in the court”, indicated an Internet user based on this theory.

Having said that, Amber Heard would be sending psychological signals to Johnny Depp to try to control him emotionally and make the actor feel compassion for her, a strategy that would serve to avoid paying the US$50 million that are in dispute in the defamation trial.

Likewise, the theory about the reasons why the actress copies her ex-partner’s clothes indicates that Amber Heard would be being advised by a psychologist in order to achieve her goalsince it is also observed that at all times it tries to maintain eye contact with Johnny Depp during the trial.