The curious relationship between Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning on the set of Man on Fire

The reunion between Denzel Washington Y Dakota Fanning after 18 years of the film Man on Firethe remembered film of Tony Scott brought to light the good relationship of the actors.

When in 2004 they recorded the successful action and police film, the protagonist I was 49 years old and Fanning was a girl of 9: They both had an amazing relationship on set.

The film shot in Mexico City had a difficult production, with threats and a police deployment rarely seen. This, likewise, did not interfere at all in the dynamics of the two.

How Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning got along on the set of “Man on Fire”

The harmony they had Denzel Washington Y Dakota Fanning it was immediate. In 2004, in an interview with IGN, the actor explained what he thought of his partner. “Dakota is a baby, but she is a wonderful actress. And that’s what we were doing together: acting. I don’t know what a child actor is. He is an actress who is a babe, ”she launched.

That almost symbiotic relationship is part of what makes the film work, which, even today, continues to be shown on broadcast television and is on different streaming services. streaming with remarkable performance.

In a report with the site black-filmWashington said that they improvised a lot in the scenes they had together. “How was it when you met her?” the journalist asked.

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, in the scene before the kidnapping of the girl in “Man on fire”. (Photo: 20th Century)

“The same way you get to know someone else, we just sit down. He is a nice person interesting and a very intelligent young woman. We were having little conversations. She is very professional,” she remarked.

Scott had been impressed with Fanning’s performance in My name is Samwhich he saw at the time he was putting together the casting of Man on Fire. The next day from that momentsummoned her for the role of Pita Ramos.

Everyone who has worked with her says that she generates a lot of excitement on set. Washington said that many times she would forget her handwriting when he saw her act to her In addition, he revealed, in the interview quoted above, that they gave each other gifts during filming. “He knitted a scarf for my wife. She’s an amazing girl,” he commented.

What is “Man on Fire” about, the film that united Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning

Directed by Tony Scott, Man on Fire was released in 2004 at the absolute height of Denzel Washington like one of the Hollywood stars.

“Man on fire” was by Tony Scott (Photo: Instagram / quetalmagazine).

The film is about the story of John W Creasy a former CIA agent, with a difficult past, who is summoned to be the bodyguard by the little daughter of a millionaire in Mexico, Pita Ramos.

Instantly, the former spy and the girl establish a very close relationship, until the predictable happens: a group of criminals kidnaps Pita. So the bodyguard he won’t rest until he finds her and exact revenge.