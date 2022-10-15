The curious skirt that makes Jennifer Aniston fashionable

Jennifer Aniston continues betting on basic garments to create memorable looks. Recently, The ‘Friends’ actress was caught wearing a very flattering and elegant tube skirt that perfectly defines her silhouette as it is high-waisted. And although this garment is a classic piece of the wardrobe, Aniston has managed to make it fashionable this season by combining it with a simple tank top, creating a youthful and trendy outfit with two simple timeless elements that we all have at home.

Several celebrities have opted for tube-style garments, whether they are mini-dresses or skirts, for this season, since they are very easy to combine and, being so fitted, they manage to highlight curves. Also, this garment is very versatile at the time of the change of season, since it can be used in summer with a tank top and sandals; and in winter with thick tights, high boots, a knitted sweater and a coat. In short, the possibilities of creating a look with a pencil skirt are truly endless.



Jennifer Aniston

“The Friends actress always surprises us with her outfits in which she combines basic garments in neutral tones. And why does she surprise us? The garments considered basic or classic are timeless and so versatile that, when dressing, they make it very easy to combine them with each other. There is always a lot of novelty in the way we can combine them and thus generate something new with a personal touch. Jennifer manages to show that”, said Nacho Herdt, fashion specialist.

Jennifer Aniston rescues a skirt that became fashionable in the 60s

This type of skirts became fashionable in the decade of the 60s, thus replacing the flared midi skirts that were so popular in the 1950s. The skirt immediately became a staple for office looks, as it managed to create a formal and feminine look very similar to the concept of tailored suits worn by top corporate executives. Although it was originally conceived to create formal outfits, the truth is that it is a very elegant and suggestive garment that can be worn both day and night. In addition, it has the advantage of being very comfortable as it has a length below the knee. Although there are also much shorter options for the most daring.

“In this look, Aniston combined a black pencil skirt that highlights the waist and a gray thread sleeveless top. But since she is a woman who likes to show skin and look sexy without losing elegance, she chooses her garments to have plunging necklines that don’t show too much. Her skirt lengths are usually above the knee. Without a doubt, it is a set that highlights her figure and makes her look spectacular, ”added the fashion expert. Another of the celebrities who usually bet on this type of skirt is Victoria Beckham, the queen of sophistication.