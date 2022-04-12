The curious story behind the Super Nintendo

There is a multiverse in which the history of Super Nintendo is very different from what we know. After the success of the NES, the console that saved the industry, the Japanese company could only afford one step forward. The limitations of 8 bits and the relentless evolution of the technological field forced it, despite sell nearly 62 million units, to think of a revolutionary system that, at least, was up to the previous one. Today, more than three decades later, Nintendo can boast with its head held high of everything it achieved with ‘The brain of the beast’. Although, as it became known some time later, the history of Super Nintendo could have been diametrically opposed.

The failed negotiation that caused the birth of PlayStation

Nintendo’s 16-bit machine was not born by the company’s wish. Yes, it is true that it planned to make a leap in quality and adapt to the times, but its launch was more abrupt than expected. With the successes of the NES and Game Boy dominating covers and spotlights, the world was waiting for the next step from Nintendo. SEGA, its main competitor at that time, surprised everyone with Mega drive capabilitiesa revolutionary system that introduced us to a certain blue hedgehog that we all love. Therefore, the eyes were on what the movement of the great N would be. And, to the general surprise, this one had an ace up his sleeve with an unexpected ally.

If they told us now we wouldn’t believe it. The eighties were coming to an end, 16-bit was the future, and Nintendo was keeping quiet about what it was up to. Sony, today the creator of PlayStation, had joined forces with the creators of Super Nintendo to work on system sound chip. In return, it would have the right to design the future CD drive and, in turn, could also build your own brain of the beast compatible system. The CD-ROM was a booming technology that the big N had no intention of wasting, which is why looked for a second ally that complicated the situation.

Philips also wanted its piece of the pie. As relations between Nintendo and Sony were breaking down, the Dutch company saw a hole to slip through. Thus, this and the big N reached an agreement to create a new external CD drive, a different proposal than what Sony had in mind. However, Nintendo was also not satisfied with this possibility and, in the long run, also ended up rejecting it. Finally, the dispute between the companies ended with an agreement that, at the time, they considered fair: Sony would create its own system, Philips got the rights to some Nintendo characters and this kept the rights to the games of the new support. For the story remained, unfortunately, the iconic Zelda of CDi.

The history of Super Nintendo is synonymous with success

The Big N’s 16-bit machine was a milestone even though its controversial CD-ROM support never saw the light of day. Despite the negotiations with Sony and Philips and the agreements with them, Nintendo never knew how to transfer its knowledge to work with this technology. Rumors, since the truth of the matter is still unknown, suggest that this system was not as profitable as cartridges by then. It is clear that, until the arrival of Wii, the Japanese company followed its own path. In fact, with Switch they recovered that old essence of inserting the cartridge and blowing in case it doesn’t work.

going back to the past, the only way to sum up the history of the Super Nintendo is with the word ‘success’. The brain of the beast was the house of titles like Super Mario World, Zelda: A Link to the Past Y chrono trigger. In addition, the technical leap and its capabilities made it a an instant classic. Its color palette, sound quality and the amazing Mode 7a fake 3D exploited by works like starfox, made the SNES a unique system that is still fondly remembered today. In fact, its mini version managed to sell a whopping 5.28 million units. This, in other words, puts it ahead of millionaire systems like WonderSwan or Intellivision.

The recent death of Masayuki Uemura, its creator, brought Super Nintendo back to the fore. This Japanese engineer, the brain behind the design of the NES and his successor, left us at the end of 2021. Thanks to him and his legacy, Nintendo can write today with gold letters. Without his ideas, the disputes with Sony and the ambition of a machine destined to make history, it may video games were different from how we remember them. Although, to find out, we would have to visit that multiverse in which the Super Nintendo does support CD-ROMs.

