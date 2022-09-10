The curious trick to make British crowns last

British crowns, like other jewelry and items significant to royalty, are passed from generation to generation. Some even date back thousands of years.

But I was always interested in knowing how these kings carried these heavy crowns, full of precious stones, with such ease, considering that they were not necessarily made to measure for their heads.

That answer came a few years later, specifically on April 30, 2021, when I visited Edinburgh Castle, the home of kings and queens for centuries.

In a special room in the castle, where cell phones are not allowed, is the crown worn by James V of Scotland for the first time at the coronation of his second wife, Queen Consort Mary of Guise in 1540. But three years later, the same crown was used for the coronation of Mary I of Scots.

This crown was worn at least once by Queen Elizabeth II, when on June 24, 1953 she had a procession from Holyrood Palace to Edinburgh Cathedral, Scotland.

But how, if each one had a different physical structure, could they carry it as if it was originally created for them? The answer is simpler than we thought.

And, according to one of the castle’s experts, the crowns have a type of strap or adjustment to fit the size of the sovereign.

That visit lasted about five minutes, because we were not allowed to stay any longer to appreciate the impressive jewel that was inside a glass box.

Imperial State Crown

The Tower of London, at least five hours by train from the Scottish capital, was for centuries a fortress, a palace, a prison and even a zoo.

Among the most visited exhibitions is “The Crown Jewels”, where dozens of luxurious and significant jewels that have been worn by royalty for centuries are displayed.

As in Edinburgh, we were not allowed to use cell phones, although some took advantage of the distracted security guards to quickly pull out their mobiles.

There was the crown worn by the late Elizabeth II, when she was barely 25 years old, during her coronation on June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey. Other objects that can be seen are those of Eduardo the Confessor, which is only used in coronations; the sovereign’s scepter, the sovereign’s orb, the Koh-i-Noor and even the coronation spoon.

These and other crown jewels have been protected by the Tower of London since the 1600s.

“The Crown Jewels are the nation’s most precious treasure. They comprise more than 100 objects and 23,000 precious stones, which are priceless, because they are of incalculable value for the culture, history and symbolism they represent”, explains the official website of the Tower of London. In a documentary for BBC One, Queen Elizabeth II said the Imperial State crown began to be worn at the end of her coronation in Westminster and during ceremonies in the British Parliament.

He described it as a difficult crown to handle.

“Fortunately, my father and I had almost the same head size. When you put it on it stays in place… However, you can’t look down to read the speech, you have to pick up the paper and read in front of your eyes, because if you lower your head your neck would break… So there are some disadvantages of the crowns, but in general they are important things”, expressed the monarch for the documentary “La Coronación”, from 2018.

the queen speaks

In another televised report, the Queen described each of the points of the priceless piece.

“Anyone who has been to the Tower of London should know that there are several crowns that they can look at, but only two are used: the King Edward Crown and the Imperial State Crown, which is normally kept in the Tower,” he said.

In her explanation, Queen Elizabeth II explained that this crown was made for Queen Victoria in 1838, but most of the precious stones it had date back many years.

The oldest is a sapphire, which is said to have been used in one of the rings of Edward the Confessor, who was King of England between 1042 and 1066.

While other stones belonged to Elizabeth I, she reigned between 1558 and 1603.

The ruby ​​in the middle was given to Edward of Woodstock (1330-1376), also known as the Black Prince, after a battle in Spain in 1367. “I always think it was worn by Henry V during the Battle of Agincourt.”

Another sapphire behind the crown was carried in the pocket of James II of England when he went into exile in France in 1688.

During the report, the Queen said that she did not know with certainty the origin of the other precious stones, because after the execution of Carlos I they were stolen and sold.

Another of the diamonds that has the crown was found in a mine in South Africa in 1905, according to the Queen.

In general, this crown is made of gold and 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and rubies.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. From the moment of her death, her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of England.