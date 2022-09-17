The curious urban legend of Anne Hathaway, her husband and the theory that unites them with William Shakespeare – Revista Para Ti

Although it sounds incredible, there is something that unites the actress, her husband, William Shakespeare and his wife despite the centuries of distance that separate both couples. We tell you the details of this incredible coincidence.

This urban legend was born from a photo that went viral on social networks. Is that everyone was surprised by the physical resemblance of Adam Shulman, the husband of Anne Hathaway, with William Shakespeare. From there, there was talk that he would be the reincarnation of the famous playwright. What made the story even weirder is that the author of Romeo and Juliet was known to have been married to a woman named Anne Hathaway. Lots of coincidence.

A story for romantics

William Shakespeare has fans all over the world. Therefore, when this anecdote went viral, many began to suggest that the playwright had returned in search of his great love. It is undeniable that there is a lot of coincidence in this story and that drove the fans crazy.

“Life is too short to love you only in one, I promise to look for you in the next”

This phrase is attributed to William Shakespeare. And when they began to investigate on social networks, they found that Adam Shulman has curiously very similar features to the playwright. Same nose, same mouth. And things got more intense when it was discovered that Anne Hathaway was also the name of the wife of the author of Hamlet.

strange coincidences

White skin, brown hair and brown eyes. There are also coincidences between the actress and Shakespeare’s wife. The truth is that since Adam Shulman married his wife, everyone is speculating about the alleged reincarnation. An urban legend that fans of the English playwright love.