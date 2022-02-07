The current account in the crosshairs: family expenses must be justified

The careful eye of the tax authorities will trigger financial assessments on the Bank account when the expenses made for purchases concerning, for example, what concerns the family (but it is valid in any other case) are not congruous between what is earned and the actual sum spent: at that point it will be necessary to give adequate justification.

What happened

As stated in the note 2266/6/2021 of the Ctr Puglia, in the event that there is an inductive assessment, therefore in an “extra-accounting manner” pursuant to and for the purposes of article 39 paragraph 1 lett. d) and paragraph 2 of Presidential Decree no. 600/73, “ the data and elements resulting from bank current accounts must be considered relevant for the purposes of reconstructing taxable income “, if the account holder fails to provide adequate justification. In the case considered and reported by the Sole24Orethe taxpayer who was a member of a farm had been notified of a notice indicating a higher income due to some unjustified payments and bank movements in and out.

The decision of the judges

At first instance, the judges accepted the appeal of the person in question only partially after the outcome of a technical consultation to ascertain whether those bank movements were justified and, therefore, allowed to overcome the “ presumption of undeclared purchases and revenues pursuant to article 32 of Presidential Decree 600/1973 “. The taxpayer, however, managed to challenge the sentence in the second instance by objecting, among other reasons, that the assessment had no basis, was not founded. The judges, however, rejected his appeal, considering the thesis according to which those first instance would have passively acknowledged the conclusions of the technical consultancy “ because all the appropriate and necessary documentation would have been provided to overcome the presumption of a higher income “.

What the law says

In this regard, the judges recalled that bank current accounts can also be used to quantify the income obtained from the activity carried out and that the taxpayer has the constraint, the obligation, to demonstrate that bank transactions that do not find apparent justification in based on the declarations provided by him, they are not fiscally relevant (as the judgment 9573/2007 on the subject of VAT says). The Supreme Court, then, reiterated the same principle regarding the assessment of income taxes for the reconstruction of taxable income, the one on which the citizen pays taxes. In practice, it is considered (the presumption) that higher revenues are the result of the relevant probability “ that the taxpayer makes use of all the accounts available to him for remittances and withdrawals relating to the exercise of the activity “.