The current correction, the weakest of 2021, feeds hopes of a ‘Santa’s rally’ for Bitcoin

In previous bull market cycles we have often seen a sharp correction before signing the year-end rally: what if history were to repeat itself?

To date, we have certainly experienced the fix: from the previous all-time high of around $ 69,000 recorded on November 10, Bitcoin is signing -17% to current levels.

Some mainstream media such as Forbes have readily suggested that the current reduction may be a harbinger of a return to bearish territory, choosing a rather salacious stock: “Following a 20% correction from its all-time high, has Bitcoin entered a bear market?”.

In reality, the November slide was the weakest decline of 2021 so far, incomparable to the huge 53.4% ​​correction suffered between April and July. The recent fall in September was the second deepest, recording -37% from the all-time high of April.

In the relationship “Week Onchain” As of November 29, analytics provider Glassnode argued that the current fix is ​​simply “ordinary administration” for Bitcoin hodlers, suggesting that it may soon be a memory. He also confirmed that the current market correction is “the least serious of 2021“.

Barring a hypothetical collapse of the stock market due to the worsening of the situation caused by the Omicron variant, several players in the sector believe that we may soon witness a “Santa’s rally“. Borrowed from the stock market, the terminology refers to the rises recorded during the last 5 trading days of December and the first 2 days of January. In previous years, this behavior has also been highlighted in the cryptocurrency markets and is often accompanied by price hikes throughout December.

In December 2017, Bitcoin recorded an increase of 80%, marking the all-time high of the previous market cycle. Last December, the price of the cryptocurrency signed a + 47%. In both cases, the market was obviously bullish.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at just over $ 57,000 – a Santa rally similar to the one in 2020 it could project the price around $ 80,000 before the end of the year.

8848 Invest co-founder Nikita Rudenia is also confident in such an upside:

“Despite the obvious setbacks so far, Bitcoin is still on track to close the year at $ 70,000 per coin and, if this feat is achieved, we could see the crypto hit $ 75,000 in early 2022 before witness a strong correction “.

Interestingly, Ether is currently outperforming. The ETH / BTC ratio is at its highest level since mid-May, at 0.082 BTC per ETH, or around 12 ETH per BTC, according to CoinGecko. ETH could therefore pave the way for further hikes in December.

After a thorough analysis of on-chain patterns, Glassnode concluded that Bitcoin investors are better positioned than the September correction:

“Both long and short term holders are maintaining a more profitable offer than the September correction, which can generally be seen as positive for the price.”

Glassnode reported that the total proportion of profitable offering held by short-term investors has increased by 60% since September, summing up: “under bull market conditions, this combination usually sets a fairly positive short-term outlook“.

The hopes of a Santa’s rally, therefore, they begin to grow. Such a surge at the end of the year can be attributed to a number of factors, including the increase in liquidity thanks to Christmas bonuses.

However, the new Omicron variant could put a stop to the party if it were to impact global financial markets. Investors may remain on the sidelines for the time being, according to the Nasdaq, until more is known about the new viral strain.

Notwithstanding that, during this period last year, Bitcoin was trading at “only” $ 18,857.