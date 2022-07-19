The current emergency situation experienced by a doctor from Elche

The health workers never tire of denouncing the worrying situation currently being experienced by emergency service of the entire national territory. From the increase in banal queries to the “dismantling” that they believe is being carried out on them.

One of the last to raise his voice was Julio Armas, an emergency doctor at the Hospital of Elche. In an extensive thread published on Twitter, the doctor states that “Emergencies should not be a trench, a war site or an insane site. We have normalized the chaotic, the unequal, the waiting, the lack of empathy of some and the others. We have normalized to stop enjoying our profession to survive turns“.

A situation that he regrets because it ends up harm the patient. “Each critical patient is a chaos in itself, but maintaining that tense calm augurs better results than shouting and shouting nonstop. We instill calm in the midst of the storm, but the ER is no longer what it was, and neither are those of us who work there” , laments before affirming that this situation is causing “premature deathslate diagnoses… and suffering.”

Long faces, huge waiting lists for a first attention in a health that is dying.

And they all end up here, where the doors never close, here we can handle everything, that is, we believed until a few years ago.

Premature deaths, late diagnoses… and suffering. – Julio Armas Castro (@julymed08) July 14, 2022

The abandonment of trained professionals

The result is that this problem directly affects the health workers themselves, not only in the exercise of their profession, but also in their state of mind. “And we’re getting less that we understand the critical patient care like those first 15 most interesting minutes of any other specialty. And we are also wrong, because in our head there is chaos and satiety. And pain, which we are hiding behind a smile.”

Physicians no longer “believe in promises” because “emergencies is the management chaos. That sack where all the unreasons and shortcomings of those who year after year have opted not to take care of their people fall. And those people tired of so many nonsense”. A fact that is causing “trained professionals” to abandon “without looking back. They flee.”

Emergencies is the chaos of management, that sack where all the unreasons and shortcomings of those who year after year have opted not to take care of their people fall.

And those people tired of so many nonsense no longer believe in promises.

Trained professionals who leave without looking back. They flee. – Julio Armas Castro (@julymed08) July 14, 2022

In his conclusion, July Arms he laments assuring that “empathetic medicine” is no longer done in emergency rooms, but rather “defensive medicine, without going deeper”. “And empathy, listening and a large part of that humanity that we still keep bulletproof are left behind. It’s terribly unfair and cruel.”

The problem for this doctor goes beyond the political color and suggests that perhaps we should “go back to those mobilizations of the ‘white tide’“. And it is not the first time that he has slipped this idea. In a later comment, Julio Armas pointed out that “the collapse of the health system we allow from our inactivity” and summoned his colleagues to abandon the confrontation to ask for solutions from the who “cut back and sleep peacefully”.